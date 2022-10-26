U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.00
    -29.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,828.00
    -49.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,521.75
    -191.75 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.60
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.60
    +15.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.29 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    +0.0048 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.44
    -1.41 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0086 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2840
    -0.7330 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,571.88
    +1,302.37 (+6.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.57
    +36.18 (+8.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,977.86
    -35.62 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     
6

A key bullish factor people are overlooking: Morning Brief

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Writer/Chief-of-staff
·5 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Ethan Wolff-Mann, senior writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann. Read this and more market news on the go with Yahoo Finance App.

There are a few places you can go if you need a dose of bullishness, and one of the best is BMO's Brian Belski.

But when I opened his mid-October note, which landed in my inbox, it was filled with a dose of realism. It’s always been very trendy to be a little negative — it makes you sound smart, of course — but when you read it coming from someone like Belski, it feels more like a warning. In this case, there’s a little optimism thrown in.

The gist: He was revising his end of year target for the S&P 500 and earnings-per-share down around 10%, from 4,800 and $245 to 4,300 and $230, respectively. Belski said that his team had underestimated the inflation problems and that with these problems likely to stay for a while, “we decided we need to be more realistic.”

Realistic, however, is relative. The new number — 4,300 is Goldman Sachs’s old number — is now just 3,600. In other words, the “realistic” picture from BMO is actually quite nice, a 17% increase from when he typed it.

“While this is a departure from our longstanding bullishness — we now expect a calendar year loss of roughly 10% — we remain more optimistic than many of our counterparts who seem to be feeding into the negativity with recent revisions,” Belski wrote.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: A man walks by the Wall Street Bull by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 11, 2022 in New York City. After yesterdays sell off, the Dow was down only slightly in morning trading. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: A man walks by the Wall Street Bull by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 11, 2022 in New York City. After yesterdays sell off, the Dow was down only slightly in morning trading. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Since that note, the market has gone up almost 5%, and in another note on Monday, Belski revisited the topic to point out a key trend that’s being overlooked.

“At the broader S&P 500 level, we think it is important to note that market P/E [multiple] tends to exhibit moderate…expansion in the months following bear market troughs,” Belski wrote. “With the current bear market price low occurring on 10/12/22, the subsequent 14-month period would roughly bring us to the end of calendar year 2023.”

Belski’s team estimates an expansion of 5.6 multiple points for the P/E ratio, on average in the 14 months after a bear market trough — which Belski says we are either in or will be in very shortly.

This is “something that many investors seem to be missing, based on our client conversations,” Belski noted.

The driver of this change in the P/E ratio? A smaller E, historically speaking.

“On the earnings front, we found that in the 14-month post-bear periods, LTM EPS for S&P 500 companies has declined during seven of the past 11 bear markets with an average change of 2.3% and a median change of -3.7%,” Belski wrote.

This should be somewhat intuitive: earnings go down thanks to bear markets and then an expansion sees prices going up — and a bigger numerator and smaller denominator mean a bigger ratio.

Managing expectations of measured growth

In his mid-October note, Belski also lamented that his peers are “increasingly academic” in their prognostications and that they chose “what we believe are the ‘easy’ and ‘scary’ options,” which Belski says is “fear mongering” that’s “being taken out of context.”

On the contrary, he noted, there’s plenty of historical precedent that economic data should precipitate some “P/E collapse.”

Nothing, Belski continued, has been “textbook” and there’s no reason why that wildcard quality the markets have had should change. “Although we have tempered our enthusiasm, we truly believe that stocks can and should rebound from current levels,” he wrote.

Going forward, however, Belski has added a strong caveat, which, from an optimist, shouldn’t be ignored.

“[The] future trajectory is likely to follow more normalized patterns, a sharp departure from the pandemic stimulus-fueled gains of 2020-21, and the resulting YTD losses that unwound much of that excess,” he wrote.

In other words: despite calling for what would be a 20% Q4, the rocket-ship-like gains we’ve gotten somewhat used to might be in the rear-view mirror. Of course, that might just be a healthy thing, too.

What to Watch Today

Economy

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended Oct. 21 (-4.5% during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Advance Goods Trade Balance, September (-$87.5 billion expected, -$87.3 billion during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Wholesale Inventories, month-over-month, September Preliminary (1.1% expected, 1.3% during previous month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail Inventories, month-over-month, September (1.2% expected, 1.4% during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: New Home Sales NSA, September (580,000 expected, 685,000 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: New Home Sales, month-over-month, September (-15.3% expected, -28.8% during prior month)

Earnings

  • Boeing (BA), Boston Scientific (BSX), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Coursera (COUR), Ford Motor (F), General Dynamics (GD), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Lending Club (LC), Meta Platforms (META), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Spirit Airlines, (SAVE), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Upwork (UPWK), V.F. Corp (VFC), Wingstop (WING)

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Oil: Consumers could pay 20%-25% more to heat their homes this winter

What's driving the gap between the richest and poorest Americans

GM earnings: Automaker reports strong Q3 profit, reaffirms guidance in 'major step' for Detroit stalwart

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Tug of War: Will Fan Favorites Upset the Rally Bandwagon?

    First of all, from yesterday we already know that we were heading into a short-term overbought reading in the latter part of the week so a pullback is not out of the question. You can see it more clearly when I use volume for the Summation Index.

  • Waterland Targets Almost $500 Million for Fund to Retain Top Assets

    Waterland Private Equity is targeting roughly $493.7 million for its first vehicle dedicated to reinvesting in assets sold by its own funds, according to documents prepared for a New Mexico State Investment Council investment committee meeting

  • Intel Stock Gets Support As Mobileye IPO Values Self-Driving Unit At $16.7 Billion

    Mobileye, Intel's self-driving unit, raised $861 million from a firmer-than-expected IPO that values the Israel-based group at around $16.7 billion.

  • Young investors can retire rich—or super rich — by following these steps

    Real life provides us with literally millions of individual financial scenarios, making it hard to dish out blanket investment advice. But if you’re in your early or mid 20s, you have a golden opportunity, and I’m going to point out four ways you can turn that opportunity from gold to platinum — and maybe even to titanium.

  • British Pound Recovers Under New Prime Minister Sunak. A Weaker Dollar Is Helping.

    Sterling hit its highest level since before the fiscal plan presented by former Prime Minister Liz Truss sparked a market panic.

  • Inflation: Chipotle CEO says some consumers are being priced out

    Chipotle's inflation-driven price increases may be freezing some out of the market for a burrito or burrito bowl.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day

    U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Why Bionano Genomics' Shares Spiked 16.42% on Tuesday

    Shares of genome analysis company Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 16.42% on Tuesday. The only recent news released came Monday when the company said it was hosting a meeting Tuesday for customers and customer prospects curious about the company's optical genome mapping (OGM).

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • 10 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten penny stocks poised to explode. If you want to skip our introduction to these tricky stocks, then jump ahead to 5 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode. The ongoing bloodbath in the stock market that has been compounded by high inflation and monetary policy tightening […]

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in early trading Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAdidas-Kanye D

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Rallied Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) all rallied today, up 6.5%, 9.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:21 p.m. ET. The synchronous move across these software names likely has to do with a decline in long-term bond yields today. A decline in interest rates is great news for unprofitable growth stocks, with the bulk of their profitability out into the future.

  • Have Chinese Stocks Hit Bottom? Alibaba and NIO in Focus

    US-listed Chinese stocks had a bit of a meltdown on Monday. All bled profusely after President Xi Jinping’s pivot for absolute power saw him secure an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader. Stuffing his core team with yes-men and publicly humiliating his predecessor Hu Jintao by escorting him out of the Communist Party's gathering, the market got jittery around concerns the far east giant is pivoting further away from policies which are seen as accommodating to markets, businesses and overa