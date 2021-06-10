U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,239.18
    +19.63 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,466.24
    +19.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,020.33
    +108.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.41
    -15.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.09
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.30
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    28.13
    +0.13 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3140
    -0.3060 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,384.40
    +19.83 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.47
    -30.77 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Rhythm game 'A Musical Story' comes to consoles, iOS and PC this October

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

French indie developer Glee-Cheese Studio will release its first game, A Musical Story, this October. In it, you play as Gabriel, a Jimi Hendrix-like character with a seriously awesome afro. At the start of the game, Gabriel finds himself on a hospital bed, unable to remember how he got there. 

Part rhythm game, you’ll need to play music to unlock his memories. True to A Musical Story’s ‘70s influences, many of the tracks sound like they could have been penned by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and of course Jimi Hendrix himself. In all, the game features 26 songs, and if you learn to play each one perfectly, you’ll unlock a bonus, hidden chapter. Glee-Cheese is pitching its game as a story about love, friendship and the struggles of addiction. The narrative unfolds without words, and it's up to you as the player to "feel" and listen to the music rather than rely on a visual guide to progress through the game's challenges.  

A Musical Story will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and iOS. If you want to check out the game today, a free demo is available on Steam

Recommended Stories

  • Jackbox is offering 'practice friends' to rebuild your social skills

    Jackbox Games is offering the chance to hire 'practice friends' that remind you how to socialize in a post-pandemic world.

  • 'Two Point Campus' is a silly, fantastical, college life simulator

    Two Point's new simulation game takes place on a wacky college campus.

  • 'Evil Dead: The Game' trailer shows a brutal multiplayer battle with Deadites

    Boss Team and Saber have shown the first gameplay from 'Evil Dead: The Game,' and its a brutal battle between Ash's crew and the Deadites.

  • Fast and Furious is returning to 'Rocket League'

    A trio of Fast and Furious cars are heading to 'Rocket League' including F9's rocket-strapped Pontiac Fiero and two returning franchise faves.

  • What to expect at E3 2021

    This year, the big video game conference is all digital and completely free.

  • Blizzard shows off a pair of 'Overwatch 2' hero redesigns

    Sombra and Baptiste are the latest characters to get new looks.

  • The Morning After: Ford made a small hybrid truck that sells for $21,495

    The Ford Maverick is here, and so is Amazon's Sidewalk mesh network -- we'll get you up to speed on both of them.

  • Growth marketing amid the pandemic: An interview with Right Side Up's Tyler Elliston

    Growth marketers are busy today helping all sorts of startups take advantage of the market boom, but it has been a hard journey through the pandemic. It’s part of our new initiative to find the best growth marketers for startups based on founder recommendations. How have the trends in growth marketing shifted between the beginning of the pandemic and now, as we begin to exit lockdowns?

  • A Reason to Worry: The Meme Madness Is Spreading to Stocks Like Wendy’s.

    What to expect from GameStop’s earnings report, White House announces more initiatives to boost vaccinations, Colonial Pipeline CEO defends decision to pay ransom, and other news to start your day.

  • UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan on Going Public, Focusing on Innovation

    UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan By Jarrett Banks Health technology platform UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) is the latest healthcare company to go public via SPAC, by partnering with GigCapital2. IPO Edge sat down with UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan to find out more about the company’s future and focus on innovation. IPO Edge: What has UpHealth created? UpHealth has created […]

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $329 right now

    Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon and Walmart.

  • Junk Bonds Are Dominating Even One of America’s Safe Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- The municipal junk-bond boom is roaring back.With the economy rebounding swiftly from the pandemic, interest rates on high-yield state and local government securities have tumbled to the lowest in over two decades. Cash is pouring into mutual funds focused on the junk-rated debt so quickly that money managers are fighting to get in on new deals. And prices have rallied, driving high-yield bonds to their biggest run of outperformance since 2014.The demand is so strong that a Califo

  • How global central banks are leaning as Fed taper talk grows

    TOKYO (Reuters) -While the U.S. Federal Reserve is publicly committed to keeping interest rates near zero for some time, there are growing expectations that accelerating inflation could pressure the central bank to begin seriously debating the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. At the same time, central banks in other parts of the world are already adjusting monetary settings or preparing to dial back pandemic crisis-mode stimulus measures. The Bank of Japan has maintained ultra-easy monetary policy for years in a long battle to revive stagnant consumer prices.

  • Bitcoin Put in Highest Risk Category in Bank Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks will face the toughest capital requirements for holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptoassets under global regulators’ plans to ward off threats to financial stability from the volatile market.The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Thursday that the banking industry faces increased risks from cryptoassets because of the potential for money laundering, reputational challenges and wild swings in prices that could lead to defaults.The panel proposed that a 1,250% risk

  • Wall Street Faces All the Same Reflation Doubts After CPI Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of drift and doubt, Wall Street was looking for a decisive signal on price growth to help put the reflation trade back on track. Instead it got another mixed message.Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in May at the fastest pace since 2008, yet the details of data released Thursday supported the Federal Reserve’s view that the jump will prove transitory.As investors digested the numbers, an initial increase in Treasury yields lasted little more than an hour, and by lunc

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Fuel Cell Energy Is Dropping. Other Hydrogen Stocks Are Down Too.

    Disappointing financial results from Fuel Cell Energy slammed the stock and sent shares of other hydrogen-related companies lower as well.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower as Investors Sense Fed Has Control of Inflation

    The big question is whether gold traders will respond to the CPI report or just wait for the Fed to make its decision on June 16.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi