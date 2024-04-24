A new law could ban TikTok in 2025. Here's what happens next.

The Senate voted 79-18 Tuesday evening to advance a landmark bill that gives China's ByteDance up to one year to divest TikTok or face a US ban on the app.

The next stop is the desk of President Joe Biden, who has promised to sign it.

The long-debated measure is fraught with political implications for the 2024 election and will also kick off a complex set of steps over the coming 12 months likely to take place both in boardrooms and in courtrooms.

The bill itself gives the company 270 days to sell but the president can extend the deadline up to a year. The process could end with a ban of an app that is currently used by more than 170 million monthly users in the US.

"This is another front in the ongoing US-China trade war that started during the Trump administration," Georgetown business professor Stephen Weymouth said in an interview this week.

He notes that the aggressive soon-to-be law will likely spur reactions from many fronts—including possible retaliation by the Chinese government. Previously "Congress has had a relatively hands-off approach to tech regulation overall," he said.

The effort comes after lawmakers and the Biden administration have repeatedly charged that TikTok poses an urgent national security threat because the Chinese government could compel the company to share its data.

There are also concerns about the Chinese government’s ability to use the app to influence American public opinion by adjusting what millions of users see when they open the app.

"We hope that TikTok will continue under new ownership, American or otherwise," said Sen. Mark Warner on the Senate floor during final debate. The Virginia Democrat, who is one of the effort's champions, added: "It just needs to be no longer controlled by an adversary."

The bill previously passed the US House 360-58 and is now headed to the White House, where President Biden has pledged to sign it. The TikTok provision is part of a larger package of aid bills that will also send new funds to support Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific.

TikTok offices in Culver City, California seen in March. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama via Getty Images)

The key question: Will Bytedance try to sell?

TikTok itself has denied the Biden administration’s charges and insists it would never share US data. It has responded to this week's action on Capitol Hill by charging that the soon-to-be law will be "a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans."

TikTok and ByteDance have also said that they have no intention of trying to sell, saying in a recent statement that the effect of passage will be to "shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the US economy, annually."

But it's unclear if the company will change tack and begin actively looking for buyers once the law is on the books. By its own accounting, ByteDance is 60% owned by institutional investors who would have a powerful financial incentive to keep the app in front of the American market one way or another.

And there are potential buyers. Steven Mnuchin, who was Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, has expressed interest publicly and says he was assembling an investor group with the goal of making a bid.

What’s unclear is whether Mnuchin or anyone else would have the ability to raise the necessary funds. Dan Ives, a managing director at Wedbush Securities, has said the app could be worth "$100 billion plus" if the underlying algorithm is included.

On top of that, even if the money and willingness to sell is there it also remains an open question whether ByteDance could sell the algorithm even if it wanted to.

TikTok users cames to Washington to express their support for the app as Congress debated the foreign aid package that incouded legislation that would require the sale of TikTok by its Chinese owner or ban the app in the United States. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)

In recent years, China has exerted greater control by adding content-recommendation algorithms to its export-control lists. And China's Commerce Ministry has already said it "firmly opposes'' the idea of selling and that any deal "would have to seek government approval," according to a Wall Street Journal translation.

Without the underlying algorithm — often described as TikTok's "secret sauce" — the value of the app could fall precipitously and buyer interest could dry up quickly.

"I don't envision a buyer who would be interested without some of that intellectual property," says Professor Weymouth, adding "a sale of the brand doesn't seem likely."

Another key front: the courts

The issue is also sure to end up in the courts. ByteDance has signaled it would sue to challenge the law, arguing that it could be overturned on multiple legal fronts.

One legal dispute could center around the first amendment.

A recent analysis from the Economist Intelligence Unit predicted that free speech grounds could take a challenge to the law all the way to the US Supreme Court and could easily result in it being overturned, noting that the high court "is increasingly the ultimate decider of technology policy for the US."

Others agree. Congressman Ro Khanna of California — an opponent of the bill — recently told ABC "I don't think it's going to pass first amendment scrutiny because I think there are less restrictive alternatives."

He also reminded that a similar effort from then-President Trump to ban the app was also struck down in court.

"I doubt it survives scrutiny," he added.

Another front likely to be the subject of litigation is whether the bill unfairly targets a single company.

The final bill appears to have edited down direct mentions of the company but still directly names both TikTok and ByteDance in the legislation itself.

The app is termed a "foreign adversary controlled application" in the bill, an unusual move that could open it up to legal challenges under the legal concept of a "bill of attainder." The concept prohibits a party from being declared guilty of an offense without first going through the trial process.

"That is a problem," Mark MacCarthy of the Brookings Institutions noted in a recent interview before the bill passed, saying there is established precedent against having a "legal consequence based on nothing other than your name."

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

