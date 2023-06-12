A new move to end Washington's debt drama once and for all

A top Democrat wants to relieve Congress of the burden of raising or suspending the debt-ceiling limit

A top Democrat who has long wanted to defang the debt ceiling hopes this is the moment where the political will could be strong enough to finally get it done.

“The experience of 2023 is still fresh in people's minds,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in an interview.

Boyle on Friday formally reintroduced a proposal, called the Debt Ceiling Reform Act, that would allow the US Treasury Department to keep paying the nation’s bills unless Congress decides to intervene with a veto-proof resolution of disapproval.

His bill is one of a few ideas to relieve Congress from the burden of raising or suspending the debt-ceiling limit, as lawmakers did earlier this month in a deal that narrowly averted a default, every few years.

Others call for suspending the debt ceiling entirely, including some bills to abolish it. Another option under consideration is for President Biden to unilaterally cancel the debt ceiling by invoking the 14th amendment.

Whether Boyle's idea or any others come to pass very much remains to be seen. Lawmakers acknowledge the window for action could be short-lived with some forces on Capitol Hill are already looking to re-position this year’s debt ceiling fight as a 2024 campaign issue — instead of one for bipartisan debate.

"It's impossible now to argue that 2011 was just an anomaly," Boyle added, referencing the last major debt ceiling fight. His hope is that the coming weeks could provide "some time and space for bipartisanship to possibly assert itself."

Ways to end debt drama

What gives the influential Pennsylvania Democrat optimism that his bill - which is also being led by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) - could have legs is a history of bipartisanship around the broad concept of taking the threat of default off the table while also maintaining some role for Congressional oversight.

Boyle’s bill has similarities to a 2011 proposal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who suggested at the time resolving that impasse by shifting the burden of the debt ceiling to the president.

Another effort with overlap is a bipartisan bill called the Responsible Budgeting Act that would change the rules around debt-limit fights and provide additional off-ramps, including one option where the president could act alone, but with continued Congressional input. A key leader of that bipartisan effort is Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), who is the Chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) in April. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Many Democrats are also now on the record calling for suspending the debt ceiling entirely while Republican views are more varied.

Another option under consideration is invoking a Civil War-era amendment that includes a line that reads: "the public debt of the United States, authorized by law...shall not be questioned."

That provision in the 14th amendment was written in the context of the Reconstruction amid fears that Confederate states would default on their debts. Some legal scholars say it could be invoked by Biden today to overrule the 1917 law that created the debt limit.

The president previously promised to further study the maneuver once the crisis had passed and has characterized the idea as "legitimate." But it isn’t likely to be tested for at least a few months.

For now, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre recently said the president believes the issue “is something for Congress to kind of deal with."

A focus on the next election

The problem for Boyle at the moment is that his bill has 47 cosponsors but none of them are Republicans. Nevertheless, he says talks with Arrington are underway for a congressional hearing "on what reform to the debt ceiling would look like.”

A representative for Arrington, who controls the calendar, didn’t immediately offer comment about the chances an actual hearing will come to pass.

Meanwhile, some Republicans are clearly already looking toward the next campaign.

The House Republicans' 2024 campaign arm immediately panned Boyle’s bill on Friday when when it was formally reintroduced. NRCC Press Secretary Will Reinert said in a statement that the debt ceiling is akin to a credit limit for reckless spenders, adding: "why should there be a different standard for extremist Democrats?"

President Joe Biden arrives at Philadelphia International Airport with Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) in tow in March. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Boyle brushed away the statement, saying he doubted the debt ceiling itself would be a campaign issue. Democrats, he added, can also use this year's crisis, specifically the deeper cuts proposed by Republicans that didn't make it in the final legislation.

“I think the consequences of that vote will be used against a number of those Republican members next election,” Boyle said.

But until the election season fully takes over, Boyle promises to try keep pushing his bill. He also cited a recent visit from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who came to Capitol Hill last week to urge lawmakers to get rid of the debt ceiling entirely.

Boyle says prodding like that from the private sector could be crucial in the weeks ahead to underline the need for action and "just how stupid the debt ceiling is.”

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

