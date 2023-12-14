A new Pixel mode can protect your data while your device is being repaired

Google has revealed a new feature for Pixel devices that's designed to keep your data safe when it's at the repair shop. The company says that, by activating this feature, you may be able to prevent technicians from deleting and restoring your data during the repair process while making it easier for them to run diagnostics. It can also protect your data from potentially prying eyes, Google notes.

The mode is available on Pixel devices that are running the latest Android 14 update and that have at least 2GB of spare storage. To activate the feature, go to Settings > System > Repair mode and follow the prompts (follow the same chain to turn off the feature). Google notes that even though repair mode should protect your data, it's always worth backing up your data if possible before any repair service.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out a new diagnostic app that you can access from your Pixel device's Phone app. It says this should help you get a better sense of any issues your device has before a repair and to check that it's working properly once you get your phone back. To run the diagnostics, enter #*#7287#*# in the keypad in the Phone app.