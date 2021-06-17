'A Plague Tale: Innocence' is getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade
A Plague Tale: Innocence was a sleeper hit. Players swarmed to tackle its life-or-death puzzles and attempted to survive Black Plague-carrying rats and other enemies. It on last-generation consoles, but A Plague Tale: Innocence should soon run much better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Asobo Studio (also the developer behind Microsoft Flight Simulator) and publisher Focus Home Interactive will release an enhanced version for PS5 and Series X/S on July 6th. It will run at up to 60 frames per second and have 3D audio support and other visual enhancements. PS5 and Series X owners will be able to experience this nightmarish version of France in 4K as well.
The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch on the same day. As with , and , it'll be a cloud streaming version. You'll need to have a fast, sturdy internet connection to play A Plague Tale: Innocence on Switch.
Word of the upcoming versions arrives in the same week that Asobo announced a sequel, . It's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC in 2022.