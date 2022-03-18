'A Plague Tale: Innocence' is the latest game being adapted for TV

Another game has joined the increasingly long list of titles that are being adapted for TV. A show based on Asobo Studios’ A Plague Tale: Innocence is in the pipeline, joining the likes of The Last of Us and Twisted Metal.

As spotted by Eurogamer, French website Allocine reported that US production studios interested in the project were rebuffed in favor of keeping things close to Asobo’s home of Bordeaux with Merlin Productions. Details about casting, the production schedule and where you’ll be able to watch the series haven’t been revealed, though director Mathieu Turi (who was an assistant director on Inglourious Basterds) is working on the show.