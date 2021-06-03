U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,193.13
    -14.99 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,582.64
    -17.74 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,613.94
    -142.39 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.99
    -13.84 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.00
    -35.90 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    27.53
    -0.67 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2134
    -0.0082 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0340 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4107
    -0.0065 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2610
    +0.7170 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,615.27
    +725.60 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.47
    +18.96 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

A sudden vulnerability for Biden

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read

As a presidential candidate in 2020, Joe Biden never mentioned ransomware. As president, however, he must craft a solution to a burgeoning economic and national-security threat that may now rank as dangerous as terrorism. 

Ransomware attacks, perpetrated by hackers who paralyze an organization’s computer network and demand a ransom payment to unlock it, aren’t new. They date back to at least 2006 as a kind of side gig for enterprising hackers. What is new is the corporatization of ransomware attacks and the use of cryptocurrency as an untraceable form of payment, which has led to an explosion in the number of attacks. Known attacks rose by at least 150% in 2020, while the average ransom paid soared by 171%, to $312,000. As Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley recently reported, the worst is probably yet to come.

Ransomware emerged from the shadows with the May attack on Colonial Pipeline, which disrupted gasoline supplies on the East Coast and caused temporary price hikes. Colonial paid a $4.4 million ransom in bitcoin and got back online within a week. The DarkSide hacking group, which operated the ransomware tools — mostly likely out of Russia — said it didn’t mean to attack U.S. infrastructure, and was shutting down. But that probably just means it will rebrand and emerge in a different form.

The public impact of the Colonial Pipeline hack has drawn more attention to other ransomware attacks, including recent ones on meatpacking giant JBS and a Martha’s Vineyard ferry operator. Many ransomware attacks aren't publicized, however, because there’s no requirement to report them and disruptions aren’t always apparent.

Ransomware hackers are typically non-government groups solely seeking to make money. While many operate in Russia and former Soviet-bloc nations in Eastern Europe, they’re not the same as the Russian government hackers who perpetrated attacks such as the 2020 SolarWinds hack, which penetrated numerous U.S. government agency systems, and the 2016 election interference also linked with the Russian government. Ransomware perpetrators, by contrast, prefer to avoid sensitive targets likely to trigger a law-enforcement or national security response.

This focus on private-sector entities that may still have national significance is part of the thorny problem Biden faces. "The challenge here in the United States is we have a system where regulators want to protect infrastructure, but much of it is owned and operated by private companies,” says Safa Shahwan Edwards, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s cyber program. “Government can respond but to be effective, they have to collaborate with private companies.”

Biden has promised to address the whole range of cybersecurity threats, and in May he signed an executive order aiming to strengthen cybersecurity throughout the government and the economy. Biden and his top officials have suggested they may retaliate against Russia for hacks by government operatives or private citizens operating inside Russia. The issue seems certain to surface in Biden’s upcoming summit meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.

But there’s no template for responding to ransomware attacks, and it’s now Biden’s job to develop one. The government encourages hacked companies not to pay a ransom, since that makes the business lucrative and only encourages more of it. Businesses may feel they have no choice, however, if the alternative is building a new network from scratch, staying offline for weeks and sacrificing valuable data. Cost may not be a barrier for companies that have ransomware insurance. And some businesses, such as hospitals, could endanger lives if they held out against ransomers.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Colonial Pipeline incident in the Roosevelt Room of the White House May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden said his administration doesn&#x002019;t believe the Russian government was behind the pipeline attack and the fuel shortages should end by this weekend or next week. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Colonial Pipeline incident in the Roosevelt Room of the White House May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden said his administration doesn’t believe the Russian government was behind the pipeline attack and the fuel shortages should end by this weekend or next week. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick-Pool/Getty Images)

In April, an industry group called the Ransomware Task Force published a report laying out the problem and proposing solutions. Among the top recommendations: Tougher regulation of cryptocurrency to make it more easily traceable, required reporting of attacks and ransom payments, published standards for preventing and addressing attacks, and added pressure on governments such as Russia’s that provide safe haven to hackers. The Biden administration is moving toward some of these reforms. But the Senate still hasn’t confirmed Biden’s nominees for two top cybersecurity jobs, and other key slots are unfilled as well.

On June 2, the White House circulated guidance for business leaders from Anne Neuberger, the top cybersecurity official on the National Security Council. They include regular testing of backup systems, exercises simulating response to a hack, hiring third-party experts to probe for weaknesses and segmenting networks so one breach can’t take down a whole system. More is likely going on behind the scenes.

Republicans hoping to retake one or both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections are probing for Biden’s weaknesses. Biden obviously bears no blame for attacks that have disabled private businesses, but unforeseen tail risks can loom large in politics, including the sinking of Jimmy Carter’s presidency after one term and transforming that of George W. Bush. U.S. officials have worried for decades about attacks on critical infrastructure from hostile nations and terrorists. Criminal profiteers are now part of the threat matrix, as well. How Biden addresses that could shape his own presidency.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed with technology shares under pressure

    U.S. stocks turned mixed intraday on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as technology stocks lost steam.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Robust U.S. manufacturing data has traders concerned the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner-than-expected.

  • Engine No. 1 extends gains with a third seat on Exxon board

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's top energy corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address growing investor concerns about global warming and a warning to Exxon managers that years of weak returns were no longer acceptable. Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc, won the fund's third seat out of its 12-member board, according to a regulatory filing.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • AMC stock bounces after completing share-sale program to raise nearly $590 million

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. bounced Thursday, turning briefly positive in volatile trade, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Jefferies Blocks Short Sells in GameStop, AMC, MicroVision

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 13773.00, Weakens Under 13592.25

    The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 13625.00.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Dividends Are the Next Oil Catalyst. Here Are the Stocks that Could Benefit.

    The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • Billionaire on Biden tax proposals: I don't worry about what ‘I can’t control’

    Billionaire Todd Boehly — co-founder and CEO of holding company Eldridge — did not take a position on the Biden administration's proposed tax hikes, saying he doesn't worry about "things I can't control."

  • Yellow Faces U.S. House Probe Over $700 Million Covid-Aid Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A House panel is scrutinizing a $700 million national security loan given to trucking company Yellow Corp. from pandemic relief funds during the Trump administration.The investigation is the latest in a series of inquiries by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Congress into the trillions of dollars in aid that were approved by Congress under former President Donald Trump. Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn, chairman of the panel, announced the probe Thursday in a

  • Elon Musk at it Again, Tweet Sends Samsung Publishing’s Shares Soaring

    Elon Musk’s tweet on Baby Shark sent Samsung Publishing’s shares rallying, with the stock price going up by 10% during South Korea’s trading session today.

  • AMC’s early loss is BlackBerry’s gain as meme stocks enter a BANG rotation

    The theater chain's second massive share sale in three days has your dad's mobile phone company spiking as retail traders start to move their money around the memes.

  • Ethereum Nears USD 2,900 Level as Bulls Collectively Hold Their Breath

    Traders are watching the Ethereum price for the all-important USD 2,900 level as the second-biggest cryptocurrency climbs some 3% higher to USD 2,789 at last check.

  • Steely Meme-Stock Short Sellers Stare Down $4.5 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The capacity of short-sellers to withstand pain is being tested anew by day traders driving up the share prices of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Paper losses from the bearish wagers on 10 of the most-shorted U.S. shares amounted to $4.5 billion Wednesday, according to Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of analytics provider Ortex. That includes $2.75 billion in unrealized losses for AMC following the stock’s 95% surge, rising to nearly $4 billion after adding in GameSt

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 89.975, Strengthens Over 90.215

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at 89.975.

  • Crypto-Crash Aftershocks Hit Traders With 50% Premiums Vanishing

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors may have been pushing meme stocks “to the moon” earlier this week, but their crypto counterparts have been coming back down to Earth en masse.Hedging activity is on the rise and bullish bets are finding limited demand -- even with Bitcoin still almost 40% below its peak. These are rare times of restraint among day traders, who until last month’s $500 billion crash were famously in the throes of bullish mania.Another way of looking at it: A slew of market exce

  • A huge day for meme stocks sees Mudrick reportedly dump AMC stock, and Roaring Kitty returns to rally GameStop die-hards

    AMC stock proves twice that it cannot be diluted, and Keith Gill tweets again, sending GameStop back into $250 territory.