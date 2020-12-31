U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,732.25
    +0.21 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,376.91
    -32.65 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,858.03
    -11.97 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,977.91
    -2.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.18
    -0.22 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.00
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.59
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9150
    -0.0110 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.2490
    +0.0590 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,655.68
    +64.46 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.90
    -4.38 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,460.52
    -95.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

A year of tech events without tech events

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·7 min read

In late October, Huawei did something different to mark its latest smartphone launch: It hosted a “drive-through’ press event. It hired a fleet of luxury cars to taxi me and other reporters to a warehouse in the south-east of London to showcase the new Mate 40 Pro, its latest smartphone. The device, as it turns out, was waiting in the car for me.

I stayed in the car for the duration of the event. The entire thing was to showcase the Mate 40 Pro’s camera capabilities, with several neon-lit scenes laid out for the captive press to shoot using the new phone -- a device that had already been announced and which we'd written about already.

The big tech shows of 2020
Captive audience at Huawei's drive-through event.

The electric cars (thankfully no fumes in that enclosed space), crept quietly around the warehouse while their passengers tested out the phone’s video zoom and editing tools as well as some noise-canceling headphones that the company was also launching around this time. After the Blade Runner razzle-dazzle, however, the cars circled a small plinth and I was held hostage for a sterile slideshow touting market share growth. It killed the mood, after all the neon spectacle.

I handed back the demo Mate 40 Pro, which was wiped clean in both senses of the word, and the fancy car took me home. I spoke to a total of four people, including the driver, who remained socially distanced throughout. Even the car had apparently been professionally cleaned before picking me up.

It’s been an unprecedented year for big launches in tech. As the coronavirus halted mass gatherings, major events were either canceled or retooled for this pandemic era.

In the Big Tech event calendar, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was the first to feel the effect of this year’s pandemic. Typically held in mid-February, MWC is the premier phone event of the year. In the weeks leading up to it, COVID-19 had become a global concern. But no one was changing their plans -- I was still ready to fly out two weeks before MWC kicked off. Then, LG pulled out. Samsung “scaled back” its plans. Amazon and Sony both withdrew days later.

The GSMA, which organizes the annual show, held fast despite a growing number of companies pulling out. Then, 10 days before MWC was set to open, it was canceled. "With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event," the GSMA said in a statement.

Many reporters and analysts had long since canceled their trips. For a few upcoming devices, members of the press and industry insiders had already been pre-briefed back in their home cities. Other companies, like Sony, chose to launch their new phones via a YouTube livestream.

An image from the show floor at CES showing a great 'wave' of curved oled tvs.
An image from the show floor at CES showing a great 'wave' of curved oled tvs.

Tech events like MWC, IFA and CES carry extra risk during a pandemic. Not only do you have thousands of people convening from around the world inside crowded conference halls, but then there are the new gadgets on display for everyone to touch and play with. How many people, exactly, poked and prodded that touchscreen interface on Samsung’s new smart fridge? How many hands have dipped into those giant bowls and trays filled with free trade show swag and, shudder, finger foods? You can imagine the glowing microbes and their spread across a hectic trade show floor.

MWC’s cancellation was just the start. Facebook F8, Google I/O, SXSW and GDC were canceled entirely or downgraded to online-only events. As for E3, the biggest gaming event of the year, it was already going to be an unusual year, as both Sony and Microsoft planned their own splashy events centered around their next-gen consoles. Eventually, they were canceled too.

The result of E3’s cancellation was numerous individual streams and announcements from game publishers. Ubisoft eked out its Assassins Creed: Valhalla reveal over several video streams and press releases, including a very cool digital art sketch that unfolded in front of viewers. Other huge games this year, like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part II, were teased with a mixture of gameplay videos and delay announcements, as COVID-19 pushed back release dates across all gaming platforms. The effect was a quieter run of gaming news.

Apple’s big press events and its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) wield arguably even more influence on the world of tech. Even for us non-developers, the WWDC keynote is where Apple teases major software updates, including new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. This year was no exception.

This year, Apple had to morph its typical live event razzle-dazzle into a pre-recorded film, and the keynote was arguably better for it. There were no whoops or cheers from the live audience (no thank you, I’m British), and the pre-recorded material ran at a good clip, even particularly dense sections on Apple’s next-gen PC chip.

Apple followed WWDC with several fall events, including an iPhone event and the launch of Apple-made M1 silicon, starting with a series of new ARM-based Macs. The keynotes all took a similar format as WWDC 2020: a pre-recorded video hosted by Apple’s senior executives.

You might have noticed that our hands-on stories and impressions, typically done in a separate demo area next to Apple’s amphitheater, didn’t appear on our site until days later An army of reporters, bloggers, videographers and analysts all elbowing each other to touch a smartphone is great for spreading a virus, so that wasn’t going to happen. Weeks after the announcement, Apple set up a strictly policed hands-on meeting for people to test out devices like the iPhone 12 series, complete with ample space, lots of hand sanitizer and a no-handshake policy.

The effects of COVID-19 also meant Apple’s annual iPhone event was held in October, not September as is usually the case.

A new kind of hands-on

For people like me covering these tech events, briefings on new product announcements meant disjointed Zoom calls that were hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away. Huawei’s weird drive-through event was more a statement of intent than a realistic event strategy. Some companies, in the run-up to canceled conferences like MWC and IFA, even sent devices like laptops, phones and headphones to reporters so they could poke, prod and test for a few hours before a courier came to take them back, and deliver them to some other tech journalist.

While Apple’s press events seemed a little more straightforward (and maybe a little less fun), companies like OnePlus toyed with AR. Fans could check out the company’s newest phone, the OnePlus Nord, using augmented reality to project the new device into the ether. They could even add their own avatar to attend the launch event virtually. It was a little complicated -- you needed a dedicated app to make it all work and it didn’t even add much -- but at least it was different. The app has since been removed, but you can see what it was like here. Of course, I’ll never forget Huawei’s bizarre drive-through press event. I’ll probably forget the Mate 40 Pro, though.

What will 2021 hold for big tech events? For now, much of the same. CES 2021 will be online only, while MWC 2021 has already been pushed back to early summer. A “reimagined” E3 is still scheduled to take place in June, but there are scant details as to what might be done to mitigate the crowds. Once COVID-19 vaccines are commonplace, things may change, but they’re unlikely to change quickly. Companies will have to figure out how to pitch its products in the most direct, or most interesting, way possible.

Latest Stories

  • Is the stock market open? Here are the trading hours on New Year’s Eve and Day

    Wall Street on Thursday is looking forward to a farewell to a pandemic-stricken year in the last trading day in 2020.

  • 12 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $1.1 Million In 12 Months

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

  • Congress (finally) passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    Plus, how much will you get?

  • Am I Responsible for My Deceased Spouse’s Debt?

    The death of a spouse can be emotionally and mentally trying on many levels. There may also be financial stress if a spouse leaves behind credit card debt, outstanding loans or other monetary obligations. You may be wondering: Am I … Continue reading ->The post Am I Responsible for My Deceased Spouse's Debt? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the 7 biggest tax changes for 2021

    Here's what'll be new when you sit down to do your 2020 taxes in the new year.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • Dow Jones Falls On Last Day Of 2020, As Apple Eyes New Buy Point; Nio Jumps, While Baidu, Tesla Hit New Highs

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points Thursday, the last day of 2020. Apple eyes a new buy point, while Tesla stock hit a record high.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s investment firms are burning the midnight oil as we approach the end of 2020, publishing their year-end notes and their New Year prognostications, both for investors’ edification. There is the obvious point: we’re in a moment of rising markets, and investor sentiment is riding high now that the election is settled and COVID vaccines have emergency approval and are getting into the distribution networks.However, the lockdown policies put in place to combat the virus this winter are slowing down the economic recovery. Whether the economy will truly tank or not is yet to be seen.In the meantime, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt has published his take on the current situation, and his comments bear consideration. First, McCourt notes the investors are focused on the good news: “[The] equity market is more focused on vaccine deployment and complete re-openings of economies in 2021, and so far, negative data points have been largely brushed aside.”Looking ahead, McCourt writes of the next two years: “We believe the logical outcome of 2021 (and 2022 for that matter) is a likely "return to normalcy" with strong EPS growth offset by lower P/Es barring a change in the vaccine story. We expect cyclical sectors and smaller cap equities to continue to outperform, as is typical in early cycle markets…”The research analysts at Raymond James have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of JMP’s picks – stocks with dividends yielding 7% or better – and that the investment firm sees with 10% upside or better.New Residential Investment (NRZ)The real estate investment trust (REIT) segment has long been known for its high and reliable dividends, a feature promoted by tax regulations which stipulate that these companies must return a certain proportion of profits directly to investors. Based in New York City, New Residential Investment is typical of its sector. The company’s portfolio includes residential mortgages, mortgage loan servicing rights, and loan origination. NRZ focuses its operations on the residential housing sector.NRZ is a mid-cap company, with a market value of $4.13 billion and a portfolio worth $5.72 billion. The company’s revenues have been rising since the second quarter of 2020, after steep losses during the ‘corona recession’ of Q1. The third quarter earnings, however, came in at 19 cents per share, down from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. But even with that loss, NRZ took care to maintain the dividend.In fact, it did more than that. The company raised the Q3 dividend, to 15 cents per common share, in a continuation of an interesting story. Back in Q1, the company pared back the common share dividend to 5 cents, in a move to preserve capital during the corona crisis. The company has since raised the dividend by 5 cents in each subsequent quarter, and the Q4 payment, announced in mid-December, is for 20 cents per common share. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and the yield exceeds 7.87%.In addition to raising the dividend, NRZ has also announced a share buyback program totaling $100 million. The repurchase is for preferred stock shares, and goes alongside the existing repurchase policy of common shares.Analyst Stephen Laws, in his coverage of NRZ for Raymond James, writes, “We expect strong origination volumes and attractive gain on sale margins to drive strong near-term results, and we continue to expect a dividend increase in 4Q [...] For 4Q20, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.02 per share to $0.35 per share. For 2021, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.08 per share to $1.31 per share."In line with these comments, Laws rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $11.50 target price implies a one-year upside of 16%. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 8 Buys. The stock’s $11.36 average price target suggests a 14% and a change from the current share price of $9.93. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks)Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)Next up is a business development corporation, Fidus Investment. This company is one of many in the mid-market business financing niche, offering debt solutions and capital access to smaller firms that may not be able to secure lending from the larger markets. Fidus’ portfolio focuses on senior secured debt and mezzanine debt for companies valued between $10 million and $150 million.Fidus has investments in 68 companies with an aggregate value of $697 million. The largest portion of that portfolio, 59%, is second-lien debt, with the rest divided mainly between subordinated debt, first-lien debt, and equity-related securities.The company has seen revenues gain through the second and third quarters of 2020, after negative results in Q1. The third quarter top line came in at ~$21 million, up an impressive 129% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Fidus has declared its dividend for Q4, at 30 cents per common share, the same as the previous two quarter, plus an extra 4-cent special dividend authorized by the Board of Directors. This brings the total payment for the quarter to 34 cents per common share, and puts the yield at 9.5%.Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd likes what he sees in Fidus, especially the dividend prospects. “We continue to see the risk / reward as attractive at current levels - with shares trading below book, solid forecasted base dividend coverage from NII… We project FDUS solidly over-earning its quarterly base dividend of $0.30 / share through our projection period. As a result, we do project modest supplementals…”Dodd puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and sets a target price of $14. At current levels, that target indicates an upside of 10.5% in the next months. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on FDUS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 4 reviews, including 2 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $12.66, and the $13.33 average price target suggests a modest 5% upside from current levels. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks)TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)Returning to the REIT sector, we look at TPG RE Finance Trust, the real estate financing arm of global asset firm TPG. This REIT, with an $820 million market cap, has built a portfolio of commercial mortgage loans worth an aggregate total of $5.5 billion. The company is a provider for original commercial mortgage loans starting at $50 million, mainly in US primary markets. The largest share of the company’s loans and properties are centered in the East.Like many finance companies, TPG RE Finance saw serious losses in Q1 due to the corona pandemic crisis – but has since recovered to a large extent. Revenues in Q3 hit $48 million, up 9% year-over-year. During the quarter, TPG received loan repayments totaling $199.6 million, a solid result, and when the quarter ended the company had on hand $225.6 million in cash or cash equivalents.The company was able to easily fund its dividend, of 20 cents per common share, in Q3. For Q4, the company has recently declared not just the 20-cent regular payment, but also an 18-cent non-recurring special cash dividend. Taken together, the dividends give a yield of 7.5%, almost 4x higher than the average found among S&P-listed companies.Returning to Raymond James’ REIT expert Stephen Laws, we find that he is bullish on TRTX, too. “TRTX has underperformed since reporting 3Q results, which we believe creates an attractive buying opportunity… We expect core earnings to continue benefiting from LIBOR floors in loans and expect new investments to resume in 1Q21. The company's portfolio has combined retail and hotel exposure of 14%, which is below the sector average of 19%...” To this end, Laws rates TRTX a Strong Buy and his $13 price target suggests ~22% upside in 2021. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This stock also holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 unanimous Buy reviews set in recent weeks. Shares are priced at $10.67 and the average target of $11.00 suggests a modest 3% upside from current levels. (See TRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for New Year’s Eve and Day.

    It was a year to remember, for all the wrong reasons. Investors get a day off on New Year’s, but not on Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett's Top 12 Stocks This Year Aren't All Obvious

    Apple and Moody's are two well-known winning Warren Buffett stocks. But many of his top stocks aren't obvious.

  • Wall Street calls for shift away from 60/40 balanced portfolio despite strong returns this year

    Low interest rates across the world are drawing out pessimistic prognostications over the future of balanced funds.

  • Bionano’s Genome Mapping Platform Could Be a Game Changer, Says Analyst

    Momentum might be an elusive quality, yet it is also pretty easy to spot. Right now, it is clearly on BioNano Genomics’ (BNGO) side. In December, shares of the life sciences company have accumulated a mighty 328%.Evidently, investors are buying into the cytogenetics specialist’s steady stream of positive developments.On Monday, the company disclosed that its genome mapping platform Saphyr has been accredited in the US by the College of American Pathologists. The platform will be used by Bionano’s customer Praxis Genomics, marking it as the first company to offer a laboratory developed test (LDT) utilizing whole genome analysis.Saphyr’s optical genome mapping is an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods and Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy thinks it could be a game changer.“Digital cytogenetics is one of the areas where Saphyr has the potential to change the clinical diagnostic landscape,” the 5-star analyst said. “Current methods are labor and time intensive, and therefore costly. Saphyr offers a more efficient and streamlined alternative as well as potentially improved diagnostic yield. As more LDTs are developed, we anticipate that adoption for Saphyr should increase, driving revenue for Bionano.”While the accreditation is the first of its kind in the U.S., in Europe, whole genome clinical tests are already in progress across several applications including inherited genetic disorders and leukemia.The news followed the recent publication of an article which further highlighted Saphyr’s qualities. In a comparison test, PacBio’s HiFi chemistry was only able to detect 72% of the large SVs (structural variants) detected by Saphyr.All in all, McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on BNGO shares along with a $2 price target. Due to Bionano’s latest surge, the figure indicates a 5% downside from current levels. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here)Two other analysts recently posted BNGO reviews, with one saying Buy and the other recommending a Hold, adding up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That said, it is hard to keep up with the current speed of the share gains, and the $1.42 average price target, suggests downside of 32%. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nikola's Troubles: Who Killed the Electric Garbage Truck?

    The canceled deal with Republic Services (RSG) is the latest in a series of challenges Nikola (NKLA) faced this past year.

  • Dow Jones On Track For New Closing High; McConnell Unveils New Stimulus Bill

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed on pace for a new closing high Wednesday afternoon, as the fate of $2,000 stimulus checks remains unclear.

  • ICE’s Jeffrey Sprecher Turns Billionaire on Eve of Wife’s Georgia Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- For a guy who turned a few dollars into a company that oversees everything from the New York Stock Exchange to Libor, Jeffrey Sprecher was remarkably unknown outside of Wall Street.And it may have stayed that way except that his wife, Kelly Loeffler, was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia to fill a vacancy late last year.Within months, the couple faced public scorn over a series of stock trades made before the coronavirus outbreak jolted global markets. Their wealth has now become a focal point in the Jan. 5 runoff election between Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, a Democrat -- one of two Senate races that day that will determine control of the chamber.His company’s 22% rally this year has helped make Sprecher, 65, a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and cemented Loeffler’s place as the wealthiest member of Congress.It’s another reminder of how Wall Street has done well during the pandemic while the broader economy struggles, and the latest twist to Sprecher’s improbable journey to the pinnacle of American finance. Intercontinental Exchange Inc., or ICE, as it’s called, is now a $63 billion behemoth that underpins much of the global financial system. It was built on Sprecher’s dealmaking, good timing and keen sense of where the world was headed.“I never would have thought ICE would own the NYSE, be a leading provider of fixed-income market data and seek to automate the mortgage process all at the same time,” said Rich Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. who has covered the company since its 2005 initial public offering.Sprecher, through an ICE representative, declined to be interviewed or comment on his net worth, which largely consists of his roughly 1% stake in the business. He hasn’t spoken publicly about his wife’s bid, but he’s donated to several Republican lawmakers and political action committees in recent years, including at least $5.5 million to a super PAC that supports her.Loeffler, 50, was an ICE executive for more than a decade and is now in a razor-thin race with Warnock amid record early turnout. Her campaign didn’t comment.Sprecher, who worked as a salesman out of college, got into the power industry in 1983. Looking for a way to hedge the price of fuels, he formed ICE in the 1990s by buying a failing Atlanta company, called Continental Power Exchange, that he modeled into an EBay for energy businesses looking to buy or sell surplus electricity. He paid $1 or $1,000 for the business -- he said two years ago he can’t recall the precise sum -- and kept it afloat with his savings.The timing was fortuitous. ICE launched shortly before its biggest rival, Enron Corp., went bust.Sprecher went on to make a dizzying number of deals. He bought rival exchanges and also expanded ICE into areas like commodity futures, fixed income and clearinghouses, which sit in the middle of each trade. The purchase of NYSE Euronext, which included the vaunted New York Stock Exchange, gave ICE control of London-based Liffe, which offered interest-rate derivatives trading.In 2014, ICE picked up responsibility for the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which is embedded in an array of financial contracts, ranging from credit-card rates to pricing of derivatives. And this year it bought Ellie Mae Inc., which processes more than 40% of all new U.S. residential mortgages, a booming business now with borrowing costs at record lows.At the heart of the company is data, which it collects from clients, sorts and analyzes, and then sells back to those same clients. It underpins benchmark indexes for everything from crude oil derivatives to interest rates.“If I were starting this company today, I would probably call it the Intercontinental Massively Scalable Network and Database Company, because that’s what we are,” Sprecher said on a February call with analysts.Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with ICE in providing financial analytics, fixed-income data and information.Loeffler arrived at ICE in 2002 to lead investor relations, and later also took on communications and marketing -- responsibilities usually split among three jobs. She and Sprecher married in 2004. They are self-proclaimed workaholics and have no children.Loeffler had been active in Republican circles for many years but never run for public office. But when Johnny Isakson, the state’s senior senator, stepped down in 2019 for health reasons, she sought and won the temporary appointment from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, her gender and financial well-being likely playing roles in his decision.The couple’s wealth, laid out in a 99-page financial disclosure form that lists everything from rental properties to a private plane, came under scrutiny after she disclosed a series of stock trades that began the day she and other senators got a classified briefing on the coronavirus outbreak.Loeffler has said the couple’s independent financial advisers made the trades without their knowledge, and that the investment portfolio will be liquidated. The Justice Department dropped a probe of transactions by her and some other lawmakers and the Senate’s own ethics panel cleared her of any wrongdoing.She sits on four Senate committees including the Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agency regulates the derivatives market, including many aspects of ICE’s growing business.Sprecher hasn’t given any inkling that he’s done building the company. In February, he gave up on an overture with EBay Inc., which had puzzled analysts. The acquisition of Ellie Mae was announced just six months later.“I really don’t know how to manage a company that isn’t growing,” he said on a podcast in May. “Part of managing a growing company is like the duck with your legs moving very quickly underneath. I wouldn’t really know how to float around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Should I Do With a $50k Inheritance?

    It’s not uncommon for people to receive sizable inheritances, but it’s less common for them to make the most financially advantageous decisions about what to do with their newly acquired assets. If you inherit a significant amount, such as $50,000, … Continue reading ->The post What Should I Do With a $50k Inheritance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    At long last, the annus horribilus 2020 is coming to an end, and it’s time to get our portfolios in order for the new year ahead. There is good news about to encourage investors for 2021. In proof that government sometimes can move with speed and decision, FDA granted emergency authorization for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, and the shots are getting into the distribution networks. The election is settled, except for the Georgia Senate runoffs, but no matter how those turn out the overall results is known: a closely divided government, without a clear mandate for sweeping legislation. It’s a portent of regulatory stasis, which means predictability, which is good for markets.These are the facts behind the rising investors sentiment, which has pushed the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ all up to record levels. And its’ that upbeat sentiment which has Wall Street’s top analysts selecting stocks as potential winners for the year ahead.And when we say it’s Wall Street’s top analysts making these calls, we mean it. These are stock picks from analysts among the top 5 in the TipRanks database. These are the stock experts with the most recommendations on file, the best success rate, and the highest average return. So, let’s see what they have to say about these three Strong Buy stocks.ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)Tech companies, especially in the cloud, communications, and marketing segments, have some clear opportunities during the COVID pandemic. ZoomInfo is part of this group; the company’s services include digital marketing intelligence, account and data management, demand generation, and lead prospecting. ZoomInfo offers AI cloud software designed to makes these background tasks more efficient, so that sellers can focus on selling.ZI shares have seen volatile trading since going public in June of 2020, but overall, the stock is up 34% year-to-date.The third quarter, ZoomInfo’s first full quarter as a public company, showed strong results to encourage investors. Top line revenue hit $123.4 million, up 11.8% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. EPS, which had been negative in Q2, turned positive in Q3 with a 2-cent per share profit. The company finished the quarter with $59.8 million in free cash flow. ZoomInfo reported having 720 customers with $100,000 or more in annual contract value.In his review of ZoomInfo, Piper Sandler's Brent Bracelin, rated the 1 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, lays out a straightforward bullish case.“We are raising revenue estimates by $13.6M for this year and $19.6M for next year factoring in broad-based strength and minor contributions from Everstring and Clickagy acquisitions. We are buyers of ZI based on its ambitions to build a modern go-to-market (GTM) operating system with a unique business model balancing high-growth and high margins… Based on strong Q3 results and favorable Q4 outlook, we would be aggressive buyers of ZI given its unique profile of a high-growth and high-margin model with limited downside risk,” Bracelin opined.Bracelin sets a $59 price target to go along with this Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, suggesting that ZI has room for ~25% growth next year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)Overall, there are 9 recent reviews on record for ZoomInfo and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $47.03 and the average price target of $55.89 indicates ~19% upside potential from that level. (See ZI stock analysis on TipRanks)Ichor Holdings (ICHR)Next up is a holding company, whose subsidiaries design, engineer, and manufacture gas and chemical fluid delivery systems essential in a variety of industries. Ichor is best known for its contributions to the semiconductor industry’s capital equipment, where its gas module and chemical process subsystems make up a substantial portion of each chip’s cost. Ichor’s systems are also used in the manufacture of LED displays, biomedical equipment, and alternative energy sources.Specialized manufacturing can be a solidly profitable niche, especially when a company is building parts and tools necessary to top-line industries. Semiconductor chips are essential in the digital world, and they cannot be manufactured without input from Ichor’s tools. This gives Ichor a competitive advantage, as it offers a product that its customers cannot do without.This can be seen in the quarterly revenues, which have been rising slowly but steadily through 2020. The company saw $220 million at the top in Q1, and reported $228 million in Q3. The third quarter was up 47% year-over-year, and was the sixth quarter in a row to show sequential gains. EPS, at 45 cents per share, was up 28% yoy.Among the fans is Needham's Quinn Bolton, who's ranked 2 on Wall Street, according to TipRanks.“[We] believe Ichor's fundamentals remain strong… we expect the offering will enable ICHR to pursue meaningful accretive M&A that should strengthen its market position, accelerate revenue growth and provide for vertical integration and higher gross margin over time. Looking further out, should the company achieve its LT operating model over the next ~3 years, we see NG earnings power of $4.85 per share,” Bolton commented. To this end, Bolton rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target implies a one-year upside of 32%. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here)Like Bolton, Wall Street is picking ICHR as a long-term winner. With 4 unanimous Buy ratings assigned over the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. Adding to the good news, its $40 average price target puts the upside potential at ~32%. (See ICHR stock analysis on TipRanks)DocuSign (DOCU)Last but not least is DocuSign, the cloud-based electronic signature service from San Francisco. DocuSign offers customers a verified and secure electronic signature option for online documents. Customers reap savings from efficiency, in the form of faster turnaround, less ink and paper used in printing, and less time spent printing and distributing hard copies for signature.DocuSign shares have seen a steep appreciation in 2020, as the move toward remote work and virtual offices put a premium on digital services and online verification. DOCU is up 205%, more than tripling its value this year. The stock has gained as the company’s revenues have gone up. The top line rose 29% between Q1 and Q3, with the third quarter number hitting $382.9 million. Earnings in the third quarter were up an impressive 53% year-over-year. The yoy increase in free cash flow was even more impressive, turning from negative $14 million to a surplus of $38 million.All of this leads RBC's Alex Zukin, the 3 analyst in the TipRanks database, to rate DOCU an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $325 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 44% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Zukin’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Zukin writes, “[The] Beats go on as DOCU delivered another very strong quarter of acceleration on every metric... What is even more impressive in our minds is that this is being driven almost entirely by an acceleration of the core e-signature business with the company being confident that it is still very modestly penetrated in its TAM (which has expanded significantly) that they can maintain growth above pre-pandemic levels in a post-pandemic world…” Similarly, other Wall Street analysts like what they’re seeing. With 10 Buy ratings vs 3 Holds received in the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. At a $276.46 average price target, analysts see ~22% upside potential in store for DocuSign. (See DOCU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Caps 2020 As Tesla, Nio Extend Gains; Five Stocks Enter Buy Zones

    The stock market had a quietly bullish day as the major indexes edged higher and Apple paused. Tesla, Nio and Bitcoin jumped. TSM and Visa entered buy zones.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Key Decision On Lockheed's Top Money Maker Stuck In Limbo

    A decision to ramp up production on the Lockheed Martin F-35 has reportedly been postponed indefinitely.