U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3300
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,573.47
    -354.33 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

A1 Garage Door Service Announces Vertical Track 2022

·2 min read

Industry Experts to Provide Proven Strategies to Help Home Service Businesses Learn to Scale

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the agenda and speaker lineup for Vertical Track 2022. The event, hosted by Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service and author of the Home Service Millionaire, will be held Oct. 12-14 at Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort. Vertical Track is the home service industry's leading conference to help build better, scalable companies.

A1 Garage Door Service Vertical Track
A1 Garage Door Service Vertical Track

Featured keynote speakers include:

"Vertical Track 2022 will focus on helping attendees realize their potential to not only continue to scale their business but also make important connections with leading experts in the home services industry," said Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service. "Helping other service-based businesses succeed is a passion of mine. To be able to share this with other leaders to help grow our industries is a vital part of strengthening the communities in which we live and do business."

Additional speakers include:

Vertical Track 2022 will help home service businesses such as garage door repair, roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and flooring learn to scale their business with proven strategies from leading business experts.

To register or learn more about Vertical Track visit www.verticaltrack.com.

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 Garage Door Service, founded in 2007, is an established leader in the garage door service and sales industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, A1 Garage employs more than 500 team members in 30 markets and 16 states from coast-to-coast. Company revenue is projected to exceed $100 million in 2022. For more information, please visit www.a1garage.com or follow A1 on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Rachel Brockway
rachel@azerospr.com
602-561-1707

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a1-garage-door-service-announces-vertical-track-2022-301644086.html

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Side Hustles That Can Actually Make You Money

    A side hustle can increase your income and help you become more financially independent. According to a recent study, 1 in 3 Americans (34%) have a side hustle. Of those who have a side hustle, two-thirds (67%) started one within the past five years, and 3 out of 10 (31%) started a side hustle during the pandemic.

  • Fullintel Shortlisted For Five 2022 AMEC Awards

    Annual awards showcase exceptional work and the importance of research and analytics for communications measurement

  • SBA loans increase 8% in Pittsburgh but dollars drop

    More small businesses in the Pittsburgh area received SBA loans in 2022 than last year, but dollars slipped. The data was found on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website, although the SBA has not yet officially released numbers. “It is great to see that more of our small business owners have been able to access capital during fiscal year 2022,” Marschik said.

  • Web3 Gaming a Long Way From Mainstream Adoption: Survey

    A study from Coda Labs shows only 3% of gamers own a non-fungible token (NFT) and generally don’t have positive feelings about crypto. Michael Wagner, CEO of Solana-based NFT game Star Atlas, discusses the state of Web3 gaming and the traditional gamer community. Plus, he shares news of Star Atlas launching a playable demo on the Epic Games store.

  • If gas prices are hurting your business, here are some ways to offset the cost

    Small-business consultants explain how entrepreneurs can outsmart high gas prices and save money in the long run.

  • AI-powered supply chain visibility platform Altana bags $100M

    Seventy-four percent of supply chain companies made changes to their networks within the past two years, according to Gartner. Evan Smith believes that a key part of solving supply chain stability must involve enabling stakeholders, including businesses and governments, to build trust through a shared source of truth on the global supply chain. To that end, he's one of the co-founders of Altana, a startup using AI to sift through data points across the supply chain to spot anomalies and identify potential risks and bad actors.

  • Tesla credit rating upgraded 2 notches out of 'junk' territory at S&P Global Ratings

    Shares of Tesla Inc. rose 0.3% in afternoon trading Thursday, after S&P Global Ratings raised the electric vehicle (EV) maker's credit rating by two notches into "investment grade" territory, given higher-than-expected deliveries and a ramp up in production to meet strong demand. The rating was raised to BBB, which is the second-lowest investment grade rating, from BB+, which was the highest speculative grade, or "junk," rating. The rating outlook is now stable. "We now view Tesla's credit profi

  • Schlumberger Stock Receives Composite Rating Upgrade

    Schlumberger saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before. The upgrade means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Schlumberger is not currently near a proper entry, as it is still building the right side of a cup pattern.

  • Forging ahead on federal student loan forgiveness — what’s next?

    How to get the student-debt relief you're entitled to while tackling other goals like retirement savings or debt repayment

  • Credit Suisse’s Wild Ride Is Starting to Spook Some Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- On the face of it, it was almost a good week for Credit Suisse Group AG, the stock recording its biggest gain in two years.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBut that glosses over a rollercoas

  • CME Adds New Crypto Indexes in Step Toward Possible Futures Launch

    Exchange giant CME Group is introducing three new cryptocurrency price indexes, a move that could help lay the groundwork for to expand its suite of futures contracts beyond bitcoin and ether. CME and its index partner, CF Benchmarks, said in a press release that they would begin publishing daily and real-time price indexes on Avalanche, Filecoin and Tezos starting Oct. 31. Chicago-based CME introduced similar price indexes on bitcoin and ether before launching bitcoin and ether futures. The exc

  • Explainer-Caps and corridors: how can Europe contain gas prices?

    Leaders of European Union countries will debate whether and how to cap gas prices on Friday, after member states increased the pressure on Brussels to limit fuel costs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday suggested gas price cap options for the EU leaders to discuss, after France, Italy, Poland and 12 other countries urged Brussels to propose an EU-wide gas price cap as a way to contain inflation. Other countries are opposed - among them Germany, Europe's biggest gas buyer, and the Netherlands - and say capping prices could cause demand for gas to rise, or leave countries struggling to attract supply from global markets.

  • Crypto Exchange FTX's Token Surges 7% After Visa Partnership Report

    FTT, the native token of the FTX exchange, has surged 7% following a partnership with payments giant Visa.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch In October: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of September at new 2022 lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in October are Apple, Chevron, Merck, Microsoft and UnitedHealth. There are clear winners — and losers —at the start of October.

  • Israeli biotech Polyrizon to offer 3.1 million units in IPO priced at $5.20 to $7.20 each

    Polyrizon Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Friday, with plans to offer 3.1 million units priced at $5.20 to $7.20 a pop. Each unit will consist of one ordinary share and three warrants, each to purchase on ordinary share. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "PLRZ." Aegis Capital Corp. is sole underwriter on the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund preclinical and clinical research, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential

  • Bitcoin Correlation to Both Risk-on and Risk-off Assets Rose in September

    Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading within a $600 range while the token's correlation with both risk-on and risk-off assets rose in September, according to Kraken Intelligence. Plus, insights on the quiet BTC whale activities in the past month. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • Crypto Failures Fueled Better Due Diligence

    As crypto markets turn turbulent, asset managers perform due diligence by looking at fundamentals like network usership to increase safety.

  • Powell’s Interest-rate Antibiotics Could Succeed, but Not Without Risk

    The Fed's battle against inflation could lead to overcorrection, but the same mechanism that’s reining in the economy is creating headroom for revitalizing it if things do go south.

  • Manulife Investment Management Likes Energy Stocks

    Marc Franklin, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, discusses the outlook for financial markets and the opportunities he sees. He speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."