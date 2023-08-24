A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on A10 Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$50m ÷ (US$368m - US$107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, A10 Networks has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured A10 Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering A10 Networks here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that A10 Networks is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 19% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 97% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 29%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From A10 Networks' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that A10 Networks has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 116% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

