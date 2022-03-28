U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7710
    +1.7110 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,029.52
    +2,070.78 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

A10 Networks Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Sophisticated Cybersecurity Multi-Cloud Solutions

·3 min read

A10 Networks delivers outstanding customer service and protects large corporations from DDoS attacks.

SAN ANTONIO, March 29 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global DDoS Mitigation Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes A10 Networks with the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award for delivering secure business applications for multi-cloud environments. A10 Networks provides scalable and secure applications to enable companies and service providers to automate application management, simplify multi-cloud complexity, gain detailed business performance insights, and secure 5G networks.

A10Networks
A10Networks

A10 Networks is one of the leading choices for large corporations to effectively mitigate the risks of DDoS attacks that have been growing significantly due to the digital transformation accelerated by the COVID-19 Pandemic. A10 Networks also leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help its clients face attacks and ensure the security of its applications.

"A10 has invested in strengthening processes and increasing efficiency over the years and is now in a position to extend the accrued benefits to its customers. Its ability to scale and automate DDoS protection solutions reflects a commitment to its target market of those who operate large data centers, from service providers, gaming, large enterprises, universities, and more," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company harnesses the expertise of its employees and enables an environment to ensure that their innovative ideas and relevant initiatives are leveraged to enhance customer value."

A10 Networks implements continuous improvements based on customer feedback, and its deep understanding of modern business needs allows the company to cater to evolving customer demands. A10 leverages this customer-centric approach to offer excellent customer service that guarantees 24/7 support and rapid response to any DDoS attack that could severely affect business performance. The company is well-positioned in the market with a strong presence in more than 117 countries and it has notable customers such as Microsoft, Uber, LinkedIn, Samsung, UCLA, Godaddy, Comcast, among others.

"A deep understanding of customer challenges in dealing with DDoS mitigation, and highly relevant solutions helped A10 enhance the customer experience. It continues to invest in innovative techniques to become the preferred option for large companies looking to mitigate DDoS attacks on a global scale and become a more recognized brand, rather than a best kept secret," noted Sathe. "A10 differentiates by providing a dedicated support hotline to experts assigned to its DDoS security incident response team (DSIRT) for its Thunder TPS customers, above and beyond regular support services. In the event of disruption despite the presence of a DDoS solution, DSIRT helps to diagnose, interpret, and stop an attack."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes A10 Networks' unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

