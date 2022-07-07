U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,891.52
    +46.44 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,295.35
    +257.67 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,585.90
    +224.05 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.33
    +40.79 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.90
    +5.37 (+5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.30
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0110
    +0.0980 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2008
    +0.0087 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0350
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,058.32
    +777.34 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.35
    +15.03 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

a16z leads $6.5M seed round for Adaptive, a construction software and fintech play

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

In the construction business, time is money.

But with so many moving parts, it can be extremely challenging for construction companies to manage the administrative aspects of their finances.

Adaptive, an 11-month-old startup that has set out to give construction teams better tools to manage their back offices, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). This adds to the $750,000 the company raised in pre-seed funding last August.

Notably, founders and executives from companies such as Airbase, Brex and Ramp — which ironically all compete with one another — also put money in the round along with 3KVC, BoxGroup, Exponent and Definition. Also among Adaptive's backers is an unnamed construction accounting firm with 100 customers across the country.

Adaptive’s offering is targeted toward general contractors, but not giant ones — think more SMBs, many of which might not have the resources to hire accounting staff. It’s being built on the premise that current methods for GCs to stay on top of spending are “time consuming, error prone, and yield very limited visibility into project performance,” which can cause disputes between parties. There are many transactions conducted in any given project, and each requires multiple steps for approval and reconciliation.

“I would say that the primary difference between the status quo process and what we're working on is that we're taking a very focused approach on automating the workflows and reconciliation with our software,” said co-founder and CEO Matthew Calvano in an interview with TechCrunch. “That gives contractors more visibility, and also fewer delays in payment times.”

For example, he said that invoices that are arriving at an office either in the mail or via email are processed via an “offline ad hoc process” that can involve a combination of Excel, email, legacy accounting software and shared files.

Co-founder and CTO Henry Bradlow had previously written algorithms to power rocket ships at SpaceX, so the trio —Calvano, Francisco Enriquez and Bradlow — was determined to find a way for artificial intelligence to streamline the construction back office.

By using Adaptive, said co-founder Francisco Enriquez in an interview, GCs can take a picture of an invoice and send it to the software, which then uses OCR (optical character recognition) to read the invoice “with pretty high accuracy,” pull out the cost code and the job associated with the invoice and start to route the approval process through an office.

“It’s a combination of using machine learning to read the invoice plus collaboration to automate a lot of the approval workflows,” Enriquez added. “And then of course at the end, we'll let them pay.”

Put simply, Adaptive’s goal is to automate spend management, and thus save its customers time and money while delivering real-time reporting and insights. In other words, it wants to take care of all construction financial administration for smaller GCs. Long-term, the startup has even more ambitious plans.

“In the not too distant future, we’ll be the one stop shop for all financial workflows and products in the industry — from bidding out suppliers to purchasing insurance to banking and working capital,” the company said in a blog post announcing the raise.

Interestingly, as many startups are, Adaptive was born out of its founders attempting to solve another problem.

The trio was working with a series of homebuilders in Austin, Texas, who were in the process of acquiring land or lots on a different product. Through that experience, the developers guided them to what was more of a pain point for them: bookkeeping.

“We started charging people monthly to manage their books in the back office and got trained up on QuickBooks to just manage the day to day,” Calvano said.

Today, he says Adaptive is "working closely" with numerous customers who are "actively" using its product, and is aiming for a broad release later this year.

A16z general partner David Haber told TechCrunch via email that the firm has “spent a lot of time at the intersection of construction software and fintech” and were “uniquely impressed with the Adaptive team and the hard-earned product and distribution insights they had developed.”

In particular, he praised the team’s spending months running a white-glove accounting service prior to starting the company.

“This gave them an intimate understanding of general contractor workflows and helped tailor their product to meet the industry's unique needs and requirements,” Haber added. “We also love it when founders have a unique distribution insight and it was clear the Adaptive team had been very thoughtful about their GTM (go-to-market) approach and had already developed strong relationships with key industry groups and service providers.”

My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

5 construction tech investors analyze 2022 trends and opportunities

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen breaks ground on first of six battery factories

    Volkswagen Group broke ground Thursday at the first of six battery factories it expects to build in Europe, the official kick off of a new battery business that will invest $20 billion through 2030 to become a global EV leader. Volkswagen’s new company, called PowerCo, will be responsible for the automaker’s global battery business, managing the value chain from raw materials to recycling. The automaker expects that the factory in Salzgitter, Germany, and the five others planned for Europe will cut its battery costs by half, a key competitive advantage as the global market for EVs intensifies.

  • Microsoft Has New Weapons in The Talent War Between Big Tech

    Tech giants such as Microsoft are in a bidding war for talent as pressure from employees have resulted in non-competes being overturned, greater pay transparency and more enforcement on sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Microsoft ( ), which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, began a series of changes in their policies in June, including some that were a direct response to state labor laws changing and enforcing more responsibility from the companies to comply. Non-compete laws have long been a thorn for employees who have sought to move to other tech companies or start their own companies but were forced to resign and typically not work for six months to a year.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Musk Fathered Children With Neuralink Employee, Report SaysUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.