U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,554.46
    +4.68 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,722.69
    +119.61 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,172.74
    -42.96 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.64
    +1.45 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +31.70 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.69 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    -0.0110 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    -0.3580 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,699.10
    -1,889.26 (-2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.08
    -35.95 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.51
    +44.21 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

a16z, Base Partners cook up $15M in funding for Colombia cloud kitchen concept Foodology

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Foodology has been whipping up its restaurant brands in cloud and virtual kitchens in Colombia and Mexico since 2019, and with a new infusion of capital, hopes to scale that across Latin America.

The Bogotá-based company closed on $15 million in Series A funding in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Base Partners. Existing investors Kayyak Ventures and Jaguar Ventures (now Wollef) joined in as did a group of angel investors, including Instacart president Nilam Ganenthiran, Kavak CEO Carlos Garcia, Ualá CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri, former Burger King Chairman Dick Boyce and Merama CEO Sujay Tyle. Including the new funding, Foodology has raised more than $20 million.

The company was founded by CEO Daniela Izquierdo and Juan Guillermo Azuero, who met in a restaurant industry course at Harvard Business School. Izquierdo told TechCrunch that she is a big fan of cooking and wanted to mix that passion with a business.

“It is a risky industry — people go broke, restaurants are closing down and it is capital-intensive to set it up, even a small shop,” she added. “We wanted to bring in technology and data to be more efficient and be prepared for a virtual world, which behind it is food delivery. Many restaurants did not change at all to serve the delivery customer.”

Azuero added that on the customer side, food delivery is “usually just an OK experience, not a great experience” and often the food packaging is not the best. Foodology is working to change that, and they say they have built a model that enables it to rapidly scale original and third-party restaurant brands across Latin American markets within weeks and deliver meals in a way that will delight customers.

Here’s how it works: Foodology collects data on user preferences and cross-references that with nearby food options in a geographical area to manage the end-to-end creation of original dishes with delivery.

The company typically has seven to 10 brands being made in one kitchen and performs R&D on the best-sold dishes in order to create menus with its full team of chefs, Izquierdo said.

Foodology currently operates 20 kitchens in six cities across Colombia and 10 in Mexico and has 60 corporate employees and over 300 in its kitchens. In Colombia, it is taking 100,000 orders per month and just passed a milestone of 1 million orders total. Izquierdo aims to open another six kitchens, as well as use the new funding to enter the Brazilian and Peruvian markets next year.

Latin America’s food service industry was forecasted to generate $264 billion in 2020. To keep up, in addition to expanding the number of kitchens, the company will use the new funding on product development as it grows 50% month in revenue, a pace the founders see continuing as it opens more locations in Mexico and enters the new markets. Their goal is to support 500 kitchens in the future, Azuero said.

“There are tons of people looking to have virtual restaurants and brands, but very few have a model at scale in the region,” Izquierdo said. “We are by far the biggest player doing it in LatAm.”

VCs say there are more startup opportunities to chase in Latin America

 

Recommended Stories

  • 'Stardew Valley' creator's next game is 'Haunted Chocolatier'

    Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, aka "ConcernedApe," has made a surprise unveiling of his next game, Haunted Chocolatier.

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appearted to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which is the former president's attempt to launch a social-media platform. Meanwhile, shares of DWAC were up

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

    Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) gained 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021 on robust revenue growth. The iron ore mining company supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. Third-quarter earnings stood at $2.33 per share, topping the Street estimates of $2.17 per share. The figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.02 per share r

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Snap’s Record Rout Leads $100 Billion Social-Media Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. posted its biggest one-day drop on record after the Snapchat parent company warned that Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on advertising spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Mo

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Boeing Stock Just Got a New ‘Buy’ Rating. Why It’s Nothing to Get Excited About.

    Although it looks as if the aerospace company has picked up a new backer on Wall Street, it hasn't.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.