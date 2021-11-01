U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

A2 Bio to Highlight Program Updates in Two Presentations at SITC 2021

·3 min read

Poster presentations will detail new data and progress for company's powerful & precise Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy platform and a study to identify patients for future Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc., "A2 Bio", is a biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. A2 Bio will make two presentations at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting taking place virtually and in person on Nov. 10–14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The first presentation will focus on new pre clinical in vitro and in vivo demonstrations of both CEA (A2B530) and MSLN (A2B694) Tmod™ T cell therapy. The second presentation will discuss an observational study, BASECAMP-1, to identify relapsed solid tumor patients with human leukocyte antigen (HLA) loss of heterozygosity (LOH) for future Tmod™ CAR T cell therapies (NCT#04981119).

A2 Bio Logo
A2 Bio Logo

"We are pleased to have been selected to present updates on our progress advancing the novel Tmod™ platform for the treatment of solid tumors, including supporting pre-clinical evidence for CEA (A2B530) and MSLN (A2B694) and an overview of our observational study BASECAMP-1 to identify patients that may benefit from future Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy," said Scott Foraker, chief executive officer at A2 Bio. "Our Tmod™ platform is a truly novel approach that has the potential to transform cancer treatment where current treatment approaches fall short, and we are working diligently to demonstrate this."

Julian Molina, MD, PhD, Professor of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN states, "BASECAMP-1 is a premier example of precision medicine. The goal is to identify incurable metastatic, unresectable locally advanced solid tumor patients that may benefit from future Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy. The pre-clinical Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy data is promising and we hope to translate this technology from bench to bedside to offer patients a potential treatment for solid tumors."

The two abstracts accepted for poster presentation at SITC 2021 are:

Title: A powerful, precise targeting system controlled by tumor deletions transforms CEA and MSLN CAR-T cells into tumor-selective agents
Presenter: Alexander Kamb, PhD
Session: Poster
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 am to 8:30 pm ET
Location: Hall E, Abstract 122

Title: BASECAMP-1: An observational study to identify relapsed solid tumor patients with human leukocyte antigen (HLA) loss of heterozygosity (LOH) and leukapheresis for future CAR T cell therapy
Presenter: Julian Molina, MD, PhD, Professor of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN
Session: Poster
Date/Time: Friday, November 12 at 7:00 am to 8:30 pm ET
Location: Hall E, Abstract 491

About A2 Biotherapeutics
A2 Biotherapeutics has invented the Tmod™ cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in solid tumor treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells. The Tmod™ mechanism utilizes two receptors to exploit common, specific gene losses in tumors which demarcate the tumor from normal cells. A2 is positioned to deliver a broad pipeline of both autologous and allogeneic cell products, with in-house cGMP manufacturing, a leadership team with 90+ years combined experience in biotech and cell therapy, and a world-class scientific advisory board. A2 is backed by investors that include The Column Group, Vida Ventures, Samsara BioCapital, Nextech Invest, Casdin Capital, Euclidean Capital, UC Investments (Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents), Hartford HealthCare Endowment, StepStone Group, Schroders, Section 32 and Merck. For more information, please visit www.a2bio.com.

CONTACT: Christy Curran, christycurran@sambrown.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a2-bio-to-highlight-program-updates-in-two-presentations-at-sitc-2021-301411724.html

SOURCE A2 Biotherapeutics

