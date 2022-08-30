A2 Milk Market, Evolving Opportunities with Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd. and Freedom Foods Group Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The A2 Milk Market size is expected to grow by USD 12.26 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 17.93% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the A2 milk market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The A2 milk market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The A2 Milk Co. Ltd., Urban Farms Milk, Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd., and Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled A2 Milk Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Major Five A2 Milk Companies:

Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide variety of milk and milk-based products.

Freedom Foods Group Ltd.: The company offers dairy milk beverages, nutritional products, and performance and adult nutritional powders including the Crankt brand.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation: The company offers a product range comprising of milk, milk powder, health beverages, ghee, butter, cheese, pizza cheese, ice cream, chocolates, and many other dairy-based products.

Ripley Farms LLC: The company offers chocolate milk made with whole milk, quality cocoa, and sugar.

The a2 Milk Co. Ltd.: The company offers infant nutrition, milk, and other dairy products along with rent, royalty, and license fee income.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global A2 milk market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovation

A2 Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The A2 Milk Co. Ltd., Urban Farms Milk, Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd., and Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Domestic tasks

Education

Security and surveillance

Others

Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High nutritional value and high shelf life

8.1.2 High milk production capacity

8.1.3 Increasing consumer disposable income

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing vegan population

8.2.2 Increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies

8.2.3 Availability of substitutes at lower prices

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising importance of organic dairy food

8.3.2 Rising demand in online retail

8.3.3 Growing popularity among children and adults

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Erden Creamery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Freedom Foods Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Freedom Foods Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Freedom Foods Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Freedom Foods Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Exhibit 56: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview

Exhibit 57: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings

10.6 Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Ripley Farms LLC

Exhibit 62: Ripley Farms LLC - Overview

Exhibit 63: Ripley Farms LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Ripley Farms LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Taw River Dairy

Exhibit 65: Taw River Dairy - Overview

Exhibit 66: Taw River Dairy - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Taw River Dairy - Key offerings

10.9 The a2 Milk Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: The a2 Milk Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: The a2 Milk Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: The a2 Milk Co. Ltd.-Key news

Exhibit 71: The a2 Milk Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: The a2 Milk Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Urban Farms Milk

Exhibit 73: Urban Farms Milk - Overview

Exhibit 74: Urban Farms Milk - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Urban Farms Milk - Key offerings

10.11 Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Key customers

Exhibit 80: Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co.

Exhibit 81: Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. - Key customers

Exhibit 85: Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

