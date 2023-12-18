A2B Australia Limited's (ASX:A2B) Price In Tune With Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think A2B Australia Limited's (ASX:A2B) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Transportation industry in Australia is similar at about 1.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How A2B Australia Has Been Performing

A2B Australia certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For A2B Australia?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like A2B Australia's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 18%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 13% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.9% each year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.0% each year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we can see why A2B Australia is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

What Does A2B Australia's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

A A2B Australia's P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Transportation industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with A2B Australia (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

