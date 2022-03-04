A2Mac1 announces the acquisition of the global intelligent forecasting and market insights business of Coram Research from Coram SAS

A2Mac1

A2Mac1 announces the acquisition of the global i ntelligent forecasting and market insights business of Coram Research from Coram SAS

Today, A2Mac1, the worldwide leader in automotive competitive benchmarking data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the market intelligence and insights business of Coram Research.

In line with its continued growth strategy, A2Mac1, the worldwide leader in automotive competitive benchmarking data and intelligence, announces the completion of buying and integrating the market intelligence and insights business of Coram Research from Coram SAS. With nearly 40 years of experience in data acquisition and it´s translation into powerful insights, this business is perfectly matching with A2Mac1 expanding its portfolio and reinforcing the groups diversification ambitions in adding comprehensive market benchmarking services to A2Mac1´s portfolio.

The combination of A2Mac1 and Coram’s market forecasting intelligence business in one platform will provide new capabilities and deliver valuable insights in market benchmarking, mainly tailor-made analysis, market segmentation, structured market data and prospective to accompany companies in the automotive ecosystem accelerating their growth strategy. Fully embedded in A2Mac1´s state of the art benchmarking and competitive intelligence platform, it will permit stakeholder groups including but not limited to engineering, strategic planning, product planning, value and cost engineering and marketing to measure current and future market potential coverage and market share at brand, model, component and even material level.

Frank Bunte, CEO, A2Mac1 said: “Welcoming Coram´s intelligent forecasting and market insights portfolio into A2Mac1´s ecosystem enables our clients to access trusted and deep market analysis and intelligence services. It fits perfectly with our global growth strategy and will enrich our portfolio with its strategic and smart data forecasting models. Our ambition to always listen and anticipate our customers’ needs and deliver high value, best in class and innovative solutions to them, is proven by this latest acquisition”

Thierry Pertuiset, CEO, Coram said: “A2Mac1 being the global market leader, provides the ideal home for Coram’s automotive related market intelligence and insights services. This transaction will allow the business to benefit from a large range of customers and support A2Mac1 in expanding its services to pursue its ambition to provide end to end analysis to its customers in one single competitive benchmarking and insights platform. At Coram SAS, we are looking forward to working with A2Mac1 to capture and expand these opportunities.”

About A2Mac1

A2Mac1 is the worldwide leader in the competitive benchmarking industry and reverse engineering for the automotive sector with more than 600 employees across 11 offices and benchmarking centers around the globe. Our competitive benchmarking services as well as our cost analysis services, provide us a proven track record of delivering high quality and mission critical data to unlock key insights to more than 500.000 professionals across the entire automotive value chain (From OEM, OES, Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier to Universities, Consulting firms and Raw Materials provider).

Our unique easy-to-use 3D enriched, and cloud-based benchmarking platform supports them in optimizing design and materials, generating ideas for continued innovation and help to identify and realize cost saving potentials.

To learn more: https://www.a2mac1.com



Press Contact:

Sarah-pearl Bokobza | sbokobza@a2mac1.com |+33 610 860 172

