U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.25
    -29.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,508.00
    -230.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,943.00
    -87.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.80
    -18.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.83
    +2.16 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.00
    +12.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0066 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.33
    +2.59 (+8.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3310
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3850
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,727.66
    -1,663.20 (-3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.39
    -42.29 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.55
    -197.30 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

A2Mac1 announces the acquisition of the global intelligent forecasting and market insights business of Coram Research from Coram SAS

A2Mac1
·2 min read
A2Mac1
A2Mac1

A2Mac1 announces the acquisition of the global intelligent forecasting and market insights business of Coram Research from Coram SAS

Today, A2Mac1, the worldwide leader in automotive competitive benchmarking data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the market intelligence and insights business of Coram Research.

In line with its continued growth strategy, A2Mac1, the worldwide leader in automotive competitive benchmarking data and intelligence, announces the completion of buying and integrating the market intelligence and insights business of Coram Research from Coram SAS. With nearly 40 years of experience in data acquisition and it´s translation into powerful insights, this business is perfectly matching with A2Mac1 expanding its portfolio and reinforcing the groups diversification ambitions in adding comprehensive market benchmarking services to A2Mac1´s portfolio.

The combination of A2Mac1 and Coram’s market forecasting intelligence business in one platform will provide new capabilities and deliver valuable insights in market benchmarking, mainly tailor-made analysis, market segmentation, structured market data and prospective to accompany companies in the automotive ecosystem accelerating their growth strategy. Fully embedded in A2Mac1´s state of the art benchmarking and competitive intelligence platform, it will permit stakeholder groups including but not limited to engineering, strategic planning, product planning, value and cost engineering and marketing to measure current and future market potential coverage and market share at brand, model, component and even material level.

Frank Bunte, CEO, A2Mac1 said: “Welcoming Coram´s intelligent forecasting and market insights portfolio into A2Mac1´s ecosystem enables our clients to access trusted and deep market analysis and intelligence services. It fits perfectly with our global growth strategy and will enrich our portfolio with its strategic and smart data forecasting models. Our ambition to always listen and anticipate our customers’ needs and deliver high value, best in class and innovative solutions to them, is proven by this latest acquisition

Thierry Pertuiset, CEO, Coram said: A2Mac1 being the global market leader, provides the ideal home for Coram’s automotive related market intelligence and insights services. This transaction will allow the business to benefit from a large range of customers and support A2Mac1 in expanding its services to pursue its ambition to provide end to end analysis to its customers in one single competitive benchmarking and insights platform. At Coram SAS, we are looking forward to working with A2Mac1 to capture and expand these opportunities.

About A2Mac1

A2Mac1 is the worldwide leader in the competitive benchmarking industry and reverse engineering for the automotive sector with more than 600 employees across 11 offices and benchmarking centers around the globe. Our competitive benchmarking services as well as our cost analysis services, provide us a proven track record of delivering high quality and mission critical data to unlock key insights to more than 500.000 professionals across the entire automotive value chain (From OEM, OES, Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier to Universities, Consulting firms and Raw Materials provider).
Our unique easy-to-use 3D enriched, and cloud-based benchmarking platform supports them in optimizing design and materials, generating ideas for continued innovation and help to identify and realize cost saving potentials.

To learn more: https://www.a2mac1.com

Press Contact:
Sarah-pearl Bokobza | sbokobza@a2mac1.com |+33 610 860 172

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Where to find safe haven assets in the market amid inflation, volatility

    Family Wealth & Pension Management CEO Ian Weinberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss safe haven assets like Treasuries, gold, and stocks amid inflation, market volatility, and Fed tightening.

  • Futures Fall, Europe Stocks Slide as War Escalates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slid and European equities tumbled to a one-year low as war risks intensified after a Ukrainian nuclear power plant briefly caught fire. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityContracts on U.S. gau

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • U.S. stock futures under pressure as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies with fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant

    U.S. stock-index futures were trading lower on Friday, but off the lows following reports of a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was later extinguished.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • J.P. Morgan Adds Two New Stocks to its Focus List. Are They on Yours?

    While Amazon and Apple continue to offer investment opportunities, the latest list includes two new names from the software and real estate sectors.