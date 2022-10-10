U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,643.75
    -9.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,289.00
    -64.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,069.00
    -32.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.70
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.54
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.30
    -14.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.39 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1109
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2700
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,430.94
    +10.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.25
    -11.78 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.54
    -31.55 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

A2MAC1 and TECOSIM have joined forces to offer unique synergies driving significant value for their customers

A2Mac1
·3 min read
A2Mac1
A2Mac1

      

A2MAC1 and TECOSIM have joined forces to offer unique synergies driving significant value for their customers

Wiesbaden/ Boulogne-Billancourt, 7 October 2022 - A2MAC1, the world leading provider of benchmarking solutions across the automotive industry, and TECOSIM, a specialist in computer-aided engineering, have joined forces to offer unique synergies driving significant value for their customers. The two companies are highly complementary and will present their combined range of services for the first time at the EuroCarBody (ECB) conference in Bad Nauheim (Germany) on October 18 to 20, 2022.

“At A2MAC1, we have been decoding the secrets hidden behind technology and innovation for more than 25 years and we are committed to build a better, greener and smarter world. Vehicles that are newly released to the market are purchased, followed by a detailed testing and analysis procedure, including crash testing, to obtain valuable data insights. Together with TECOSIM we are going one step further in our mission to contribute to a more sustainable future. Based on our virtual and precise car models and data, we are now able to provide simulation results and models that automotive manufacturers are able to use for their own virtual benchmarking,” states Stephan Weng, Chief Operations Officer at A2MAC1.

TECOSIM will benefit from the A2MAC1’s established client relationships in benchmarking and will add their know-how and experience from their TEC|BENCH process, to the A2MAC1 portfolio, enabling A2MAC1 to include structured simulations, providing clients with significantly deeper analysis than competitors.

At the ECB conference (booth #7), A2MAC1 and TECOSIM will showcase vehicles that have been through their joint processes to deliver full vehicle CAE-models as Digital Twins. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the full process from the teardown and scan of each individual metal sheet part to the material identification, the connections definition, mesh preparation, simulation, and post-processing in the A2MAC1 proprietary platform. Each step of the process is realized by the joint TECOSIM/A2MAC1 team to integrate the simulation needs as early as possible in the benchmarking process.

“One special focus of our cooperative partnership is e-mobility. Thanks to our virtual benchmarking information, an automotive manufacturer is able to obtain expertise in a quick and efficient manner,” explains Mark Gevers, Director of Business Development at TECOSIM and responsible for CAE-based virtual benchmarking. TECOSIM has been providing its TEC|BENCH development methods to the market for almost 20 years and has completed some 50 benchmarking projects for international automotive manufacturers.

Apart from providing incremental insights to each other’s offering, the partnership also offers cost synergies. As the first product created through the partnership, A2MAC1 and TECOSIM are currently producing benchmarking data and models of the Tesla Model Y from Austin, Texas. This vehicle features a completely new vehicle structure: the vehicle floor comprises a structural battery pack, a drive battery as a load-bearing element, while the front and rear section of the vehicle consists of a single-cast design, referred as “giga casting”.

Photo: Dr. Stephan Weng, Chief Operations Officer (COO) (right) of A2MAC1 and Mark Gevers, Director of Business Development at TECOSIM (left) at the A2MAC1-Hary location in Northern France, where benchmarking information is being generated on the Austin-manufactured Tesla Model Y.

---
About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 is the world-leading provider of benchmarking solutions across the automotive industry and beyond. It is a pioneer in the analysis and transformation of data into value and a source of mission-critical insights into the market. With over 600 employees worldwide (Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States), the group’s offering is used daily by nearly 650,000 professionals across the entire automotive value chain and beyond (transportation, agriculture, appliances, etc.) since 25 years. Its unique, easy-to-use, 3D proprietary technology platform helps manufacturers optimize the design and materials of their products throughout their life cycle with a constant focus on innovation and cost and value optimization.

For more information: https://www.a2mac1.com.

Media contact / contact for enquiries:

Laurine Della Bianca
Tel: +33 (0)1 88 46 41 07
Email : laurine.dellabianca@zenogroup.com

About TECOSIM

With around 550 employees, TECOSIM is a highly capable partner for development processes and a world-leading specialist in computer-aided engineering (CAE). The internationally active group has its headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, and has four branches in Germany as well as locations in the UK, India, Japan, Romania and the US. TECOSIM support customers in the transportation, energy, health and industrial sectors. Its engineers work on challenging tasks in design, construction, simulation, electronics and software development. Process optimization methods complement its range of services. As a driver of innovation, TECOSIM uses trend-setting methods and provides comprehensive consultation services – from initial concepts through to all-in-one solutions ready for series production.

For more information: www.tecosim.com

Media contact / contact for enquiries:

TECOSIM Group GmbH                
Mark Gevers
Gutenbergplatz 1        
65187 Wiesbaden
Germany
Tel.: +49 170 2756575
Email: m.gevers@de.tecosim

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time

    The looming demise of Juul Labs represents a big opportunity for tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to reenter the electronic cigarette market. Having previously given up its own ambitious e-cig growth strategy in exchange for an ownership stake in Juul, which at the time was an industry colossus with a 75% market share, Altria has watched the value of its $13 billion investment go up in smoke. At the end of June, the cigarette maker had written down the value of Juul to a meager $450 million, a 96% loss in value.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • 10 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the most valuable internet companies today versus in 2000. If you want to see some more of the most valuable internet companies today versus 2000, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today. The 10 most valuable internet companies have […]

  • Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery declined by as much as 1.1% and was last at $92.27 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.4%. Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 57

    Choosing the right age for retirement means understanding all the planning that's required beforehand, as well as what you may need to do afterward if you retire early. The way you shape your financial plan can be very different if … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 57: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • Meta intentionally violated state campaign ad law 822 times, judge finds

    Facebook parent Meta's fines for violating Washington state campaign finance rules could be tripled after a King County Superior Court judge found the violations were intentional.

  • German companies look at offshore production as energy prices rocket

    Germany's 200 billion euro ($197 billion) energy aid package will provide limited relief for businesses and is unlikely to dissuade companies that are already looking to relocate to cheaper manufacturing bases overseas. The German government set out its energy relief package last month, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs) cope with surging prices. The company, established in Germany 143 years ago, has been looking into relocating some of its production out of Germany to cut costs and Ryder said the gas brake plan was still too vague to convince Rosenthal to reconsider its plans.

  • How Big Food Aims to Fill Europe’s Shelves as Gas Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA and its rivals spent two years grappling with pandemic-related disruptions. Now the world’s biggest food companies are bracing for the next threat: a winter with too little gas to power their factories.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Enti

  • Google's finally talking about its Mandiant acquisition – here's what they said

    Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is finally sounding off on its blockbuster $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, expressing the extent of the company's ambitions in the sector.

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

  • China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles

    Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. The raft of measures, some of which take immediate effect, could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.