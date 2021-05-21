A2P Messaging Market to Exhibit 4.2% CAGR by 2026 | APAC Region to Spearhead the Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market

Top players in the global A2P messaging market are Bharti Airtel, Sap Se, China Unicom, Tata Communications, Monty Mobile, Orange Business Services, Vodafone Group, ARPUPLUS, Clickatell, Global Message Services, Giga Waves, SMSGLOBAL, Zen Interactive Technologies, Infobip Ltd, and MGAGE

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global A2P messaging market to achieve a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2026 (forecast period).

A2P messaging is a powerful medium for businesses or enterprises in the communication market space to connect to mobile consumers. Businesses use text messaging to notify consumers of updates to boost consumer experience that results in the company's revenue growth. SMS helps to generate leads, boost revenue and help build better customer relationships across a wide variety of industries, such as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, travel & tourism, marketing, hyperlocal, and healthcare. A2P messaging is rising and growing across the globe and will continue to develop with long-standing and fresh challenges facing market players. MNOs are gradually securing their networks and solving the problems that grey-routes present, whereas Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging applications are posing a new threat to the revenues of A2P. Mobile operators around the world are losing revenue through unauthorized grey routes.

The rising mobile subscriber base is fuelling the A2P messaging market. According to the GSMA Mobile Economy 2019 report, there were roughly 5.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2018, while smartphones accounted for 60% of connections and are projected to hit approximately 6 billion by 2025, with 80% of smartphones. With the growth in the mobile subscriber base, enterprises, MNOs, and app developers have the opportunity to connect more easily with their customers across the globe. The MNOs aim to boost their revenues by spending more on A2P services. As expected, customers with mobile phones frequently use messaging to communicate; this enables companies to send notifications, alerts, verifications, and promotional messages to their customers using this feature. Furthermore, China and India have substantial market shares in the A2P messaging service and are projected to grow over the forecast period due to the ever-increasing mobile user base.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global A2P Messaging Market

The telecommunication sector plays a crucial role worldwide in supporting the digital infrastructure of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every individual and every government, whether federal, state, central, local or regional, has been in continuous contact with each other in society to provide and obtain real-time information on COVID-19. At present, health care, telecommunications, media and entertainment, utilities, and government institutions are working day and night to stabilize the situation and promote prerequisite services to every individual. It is a critical time for A2P messaging vendors to help telecommunication operators in the best way possible. Telecom operators are facing enormous messaging traffic all over the globe every day. Most of the workforce is operating remotely, which, in turn, causes difficulty to help the on-field telecom engineer to configure and manage the SMS firewall deployment. The rise in A2P message traffic and the safeguarding of messages from unauthorized access create new opportunities for A2P messaging vendors. Post COVID-19, A2P traffic is expected to increase due to the widespread use of online services.

Market Segmentation

The global A2P messaging industry has been segmented based on service type and vertical.

Based on service type, the global A2P messaging market has been segmented into transactional services, promotional services, and interactive services. Furthermore, the transactional services segment has been further segmented into unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), one-time password (OTP) interactive services, and two-factor authentication (2FA). The promotional services segment has been further segmentation into promotional campaign services, pushed content services, inquiry, and search services.

Based on vertical, the global A2P messaging market has been segmented into BFSI, media & entertainment, utilities & logistics, healthcare, education & research, retail and e-commerce, government, IT & telecommunications, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global A2P messaging industry has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

APAC to Lead the global market

In terms of market share, Asia Pacific is leading the global market for A2P messaging. The Asian Pacific A2P messaging market has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The business for promotional A2P service type is highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As stores, malls, and various other institutions are closed down, notifications relating to discount deals and other marketing activities are not forwarded to potential customers. By December 2019, China had more than 1.5 billion mobile subscribers. However, the country has the largest population globally, and numerous businesses tend to send messages over WeChat application for promotional messages and transactional messages.

Competitive Landscape

Key players adopt strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to improve their position and shine in the global A2P messaging market.

Notable Players in The Global A2P Messaging Market Include:

Bharti Airtel Limited (India)

Sap Se (Germany)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Tata Communications Limited (India)

Monty Mobile (UK)

Orange Business Services (France)

Vodafone Group Plc. (UK)

ARPUPLUS (Giza)

Clickatell (US)

Global Message Services (Switzerland)

Giga Waves (UAE)

SMSGLOBAL (Australia)

Zen Interactive Technologies (UAE)

Infobip Ltd. (UK)

MGAGE (US)

According to the MRFR evaluation, SAP SE is presently leading the global A2P messaging market in terms of market share. The company focuses on expanding its portfolio of A2P SMS services to support a wide customer base. It is strengthening its core competencies, strategic acquisitions, and future investment planning. The company offers comprehensive services with high uptime efficiency and efficient route monitoring and management. The company also provides extensive technical assistance and has a global presence. In addition, the pricing model of the services provided by the company is flexible, making it affordable for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Industry News

In March 2020, Monty Mobile worked with Somtel (Somalia), a telecommunication firm, to provide two value-added services, namely missed call alerts and ring back tone.

In September 2019, China Unicom Global Limited, a subsidiary of China Unicom, revealed its cumulative investment of USD 0.28 billion, along with Belt and Road countries, in 200 projects offering premium international communications services, including data connections, IDC services, broadband services, roaming and MVNO services, and system integration, to its customer base.

In April 2019, Monty Mobile partnered with 9Mobile (Nigeria) to sign an A2P SMS hub deal. This collaboration gave Monty Mobile the lowest termination rate on the 9Mobile network, while 9Mobile gained from the SMS firewall solutions offered by Monty Mobile.

