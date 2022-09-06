U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

A2P SMS Market Size Worth USD 101.77 Billion by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR Global Analysis by Channel [Message (Chat Apps and SMS), Voice, Email, Webpush]

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The A2P SMS Market growth driven by the increasing demand for customer engagement usage to encourage the use of CPaaS and growing adoption of rich communication services, the growing trend of mobile marketing via messaging creating opportunity for the A2P SMS and CPaaS Market players, the increased customer engagement through a wide range of digital touchpoints.

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), Channel [Message (Chat Apps and SMS), Voice, Email, Webpush, and Others], Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, and Others)”, the global A2P SMS and CPaaS market size is projected to grow from USD 71.07 billion in 2022 to USD 101.77 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Download Sample Brochure of A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029689/


A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

USD 71.07 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 101.77 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

175

No. Tables

147

No. of Charts & Figures

99

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Channel, Enterprise Size, and Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


A2P SMS and CPaaS Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
8x8 Inc., AVAYA Inc., Intelepeer Cloud Communication, MessageBIRD B.V., Plivo Inc., Cisco System, Twilio Inc., Vonage Holding Corp., VOXIMPLANE (Zingaya, Inc.), and Wazo Communication Inc. are a few of the leading players profiled in the A2P SMS and CPaaS market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the A2P SMS and CPaaS market and its ecosystem.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029689/

The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In September 2021, Vonage introduced Video Express to help businesses quickly and simply deliver flexible, personalized, and quality video experiences for large audiences.

In October 2021, Vonage and Etisalat Digital entered into a strategic partnership to offer customized CPaaS solutions across the UAE.

Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing via Messaging Drives A2P SMS and CPaaS Market:
Businesses use mobile marketing to instantly notify and inform consumers and provide them with tickets and promotional messaging through CPaaS. As one of the simplest and most economical forms of communication for generating leads, boosting sales, and cultivating relationships with customers, mobile marketing has been widely adopted across a variety of industry verticals, including BFS, media & entertainment, travel, tourism, retail, aerospace, insurance, and healthcare. The urgent need to secure customers' and organizations' data has emerged as one of the top objectives for the companies as businesses employ SMS messaging services to communicate with users and enhance their user experience.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029689

Mobile network operators and SMS aggregators are placing more emphasis on A2P messaging to boost their income. For example, when a mobile marketer utilizes A2P messaging, businesses pay the telecom operator and SMS aggregator for their services. Moreover, technological advancements offer new potential in the CPaaS industry in mobile marketing. For instance, in May 2022, Mass reported that MTarget had chosen iBASIS to introduce CPaaS mobile marketing campaigns via APIs for contact centers and enterprises in banking, finance, and retail. This campaign will be implemented via programmable voice calls.

A2P SMS and CPaaS Market: Industry Overview
The A2P SMS and CPaaS market is segmented into component, channel, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on component, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on channel, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is segmented into message, voice, email, webpush and others. The message segment is further bifurcated into chat apps and SMS. Based on enterprise size, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and others. Based on geography, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Pakistan, and Rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and Rest of MEA), and SAM (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of SAM).

Get Discount on “A2P SMS and CPaaS Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00029689/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on A2P SMS and CPaaS Market in Europe:
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted nations such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market growth was anticipated to develop rapidly because of rising demand from various sectors, including e-commerce, IT & telecom, and increased business activity across all industry verticals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced lockdowns in Europe, caused a sharp drop in output across several industries, impacting the customer communications management business in the region. The lockdown imposed by governments of various European countries forced the closure of various sectors, including the IT, telecom, and automotive industries, which increased the demand for CPaaS to improve customer communication and provide the finest services. As a result, the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 supported the A2P SMS and CPaaS market growth since more industrial verticals were adopting CPaaS solutions.

Due to growth in several industries, including healthcare, tourism & hospitality, telecommunications, and business financial services, the need for CPaaS use cases is anticipated to surge in 2022. In addition, the European Commission started the capital markets union initiative in 2022 to provide finance support for European enterprises and spur economic growth across the EU. For instance, in April 2022, Vercom, a Polish CPaaS solutions provider, announced its acquisition of MailerLite, a global provider of tools for email communication based out of Lithuania, for US$90 million. Therefore, it is projected that such expansion measures bolstering company activities would increase the need for CPaaS.

Buy Premium Copy of A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029689/




Browse Adjoining Reports:
A2P SMS (Application-to-Person) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional & Managed Messaging Services), Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services, Other Services), Business Model (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) and Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transport, Hospitality, Others)

A2P SMS Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Traditional & Managed Messaging Services, Cloud API Messaging Platform); By Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services, Other Services); By Business Model (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise); By vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment , Travel & Transport , Hospitality, Retail, and Others)

A2P and P2A Messaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Traditional and Managed Messaging Services, Cloud API Messaging Platform); Business Model (Large Enterprise, SMEs); Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services, Other Services); End-user (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Transport, Hospitality, Retail, Others) and Geography

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution (Workforce Optimization, and Analytics & Reporting) and Service (Professional Services and Managed Services)); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud-based); and Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Retail, IT & Telecommunication and Manufacturing)

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

SMS Firewall Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by SMS Type (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging); SMS Traffic (SMS Exchange, International Exchange, Others); Messaging Platform (Cloud, Traditional) and Geography

Messaging Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution, Services); Mode of Communication (Instant Messaging, Email Messaging); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Premium Messaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional and Managed Messaging Platform); Application (Customer Relationship Management Services, Inquiry and Search Services, Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Pushed Content Services, Notifications and Alerts, Others); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Internet Messaging Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises); End-Use (Personal, Commercial) and Geography

SMS Marketing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Marketing Campaign (Occasions, Special Offers, Celebrations, Others); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (BFSI, Hospitality and Tourism, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Others) and Geography




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/a2p-sms-and-cpaas-market


