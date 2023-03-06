U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,047.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,382.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,314.00
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.60
    -1.08 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.47 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1280
    +0.2970 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,411.20
    -8.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.32
    -45.79 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

A2Z Announces Voting Results of its March 6, 2023 Shareholders Meeting

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.
·2 min read
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), today that at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting, held on February 28, 2023 in Toronto, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders, including a rolling 10% stock option plan and the approval of the restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") and increase the number of restricted share units under the RSU Plan by an additional 2,690,485 to 3,094,532.

About A2Z

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Contact Information:

Hanover International Inc.
Jh@hanoverintlinc.com
(1) 760 564 7400

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere.

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742097/A2Z-Announces-Voting-Results-of-its-March-6-2023-Shareholders-Meeting

