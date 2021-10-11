U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

AAA Central Penn & URL Insurance Group Announce Medicare Partnership to Enhance Member Benefits

·2 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Central Penn and URL Insurance Group, have announced a partnership to enhance the AAA member experience by adding new resources for understanding Medicare benefits, and new options to choose from a wide range of supplemental lines of insurance.

This partnership with URL reflects AAA Central Penn's 75-year commitment to providing insurance services and products to their members through the AAA Central Penn Insurance Agency, offering Auto, Home, and Life insurance since 1946.

With this partnership members will have 24-hour access to shop, quote and enroll in a variety of Medicare health plans using URL Insurance Group's MedicareNow! service and, upon request, talk to a dedicated licensed agent specializing in Medicare.

The AAA Central Penn and URL Insurance partnership will help AAA members understand the benefits available to them including Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans, Part D Prescription Drug Plans, and Senior Ancillary Products.

Together, AAA Central Penn and URL Insurance Group will be hosting educational Medicare seminars virtually and in-person to help explain how to sign up for Medicare and how to evaluate supplemental plan options.

AAA Central Penn members will be able to access these benefits starting October 1st, 2021.

About AAA Central Penn & URL Insurance Group

AAA Central Penn serves 330,000 members in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, and Perry counties by providing automotive, travel, insurance, discounts and rewards, and financial services. AAA Central Penn is part of a federation of 34 AAA motor clubs covering the United States and Canada.

URL is a Harrisburg-based, multi-faceted insurance products and services company, serving businesses, insurance agents, and professional advisors since 1986. URL offers annuities, employee benefits, life insurance and Medicare and partners with agents in all 50 states.

Media Contact
Jim McDaniel
717-540-5690
320931@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaa-central-penn--url-insurance-group-announce-medicare-partnership-to-enhance-member-benefits-301396535.html

SOURCE URL Insurance Group

