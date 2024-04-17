AAA Northeast has purchased Costello's Auto Repair for $1.7 million.

WORCESTER — AAA Northeast has purchased the former Costello's Truck Service & Repair property at 315-317 Southwest Cutoff with plans for a fleet facility.

According to documents filed with the Worcester Registry of Deeds, AAA Northeast acquired the property for $1.79 million. AAA bought the property from a limited liability company known as ABS Real Estate managed by Costello's owner Robert Costello Jr.

The deed was executed April 5.

The property was empty Wednesday afternoon with signage for the truck service business taken down. A fence was also placed in front of the property. A phone number listed on the business' website was not operational.

A spokesperson for AAA Northeast — which serves Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Jersey — said AAA will use the property for a fleet facility for AAA vehicles.

The facility will replace a leased fleet facility property in Millbury.

Costello's offered fleet maintenance, mobile truck service and truck repairs, according to its website. In 2022, U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. announced it signed Costello’s as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, a nonfranchise business that committed lot space to U-Haul equipment.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: AAA Northeast buys Costello's Truck Repair for $1.7 million