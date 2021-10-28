U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.85
    +38.17 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,652.78
    +162.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.34
    +184.50 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.83
    +41.34 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.61
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0420 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4570
    -0.3530 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,535.66
    +326.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.97
    +22.59 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

AAA20Group Provides Small/Medium Business (SMB) Seamless Entry to Automation With Turnkey Robotic Palletizer System

·2 min read

Subscription-based approach will bridge the automation gap for the small to mid-size enterprise.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20Group, LLC, a leader in the subscription-based robotic solutions industry, announced that the labor-saving potential of their approach was universally valued at the 2021 PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO packaging symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2019-2020 marked an explosive level of robotic demand. While much of this growth was seen in the technology, automobile, and heavy industry sectors, the need for integrating automation in small to mid-size packaging operations is growing rapidly. Popular in Asia and Western Europe, the business case for collaborative robots is garnering rapid interest in the U.S. as well.

AAA20 Group is one of the nation&#39;s leading providers of collaborative palletizers offered on a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) basis. (PRNewsfoto/AAA20Group, LLC)
AAA20 Group is one of the nation's leading providers of collaborative palletizers offered on a Robotics as a Service (RaaS) basis. (PRNewsfoto/AAA20Group, LLC)

A new way to integrate collaborative robotic automation
As a leader in the nascent Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model, AAA20Group, LLC provides a method for lowering the barrier to entry for customers seeking robotic automation. In the past, robotic automation was feasible for companies with greater than 1,000 employees. With AAA20Group, LLC, this is no longer the case. According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas, NV-based AAA20 Group, LLC, "the immediate benefit for the SMB is a combination of reduced labor costs and eliminating the prohibitive cost of equipment ownership." RaaS results in reduced capital requirements, lowered fixed costs, and flexible lease terms. Significant cost-saving potential can be realized in nearly any packaging line that requires labor-dependent, end-of-line palletizing.

Mallouk adds, "growing companies can reallocate their workforce toward higher-level activities, and thus conserve valuable working capital. We eliminate the need for any robotics expertise whatsoever, as our application experts will fully configure the robots and deliver a turn-key solution." AAA20 offers a unique, risk-free opportunity for small to mid-sized operations to benefit from safe, world-class collaborative robotics for their palletizing process. No long-term commitments are required, there is no software or AI to develop, and the customer requires no specialized robotics expertise.

About AAA20 Group, LLC
AAA20 Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company provides collaborative robotic equipment solutions used in the flexible packaging industry. Proven automation industry leaders manufacture the robots offered by AAA20 for lease. More about AAA20 Group collaborative palletizers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8GvxE4c4Po

Corporate contact:
Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder
10241 Kirkwood Gaps Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89135 USA
(847) 220-6733
https://collaborativepalletizer.com
sales@collaborativepalletizer.com

Media contact:
Robert Goldberg
StartupFactory, LLC
robert@startupfactory.biz

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaa20group-provides-smallmedium-business-smb-seamless-entry-to-automation-with-turnkey-robotic-palletizer-system-301411329.html

SOURCE AAA20Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook rebrands as Meta as it bets on the future of the metaverse

    Facebook is rebranding as Meta, as it points to its future as a metaverse company.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction. ”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Ep

  • Tariff, supply chain dealing one-two punch to iRobot

    The "recent developments on the tariff front" that iRobot CEO Colin Angle shared with analysts were not as positive as he forecasted three months ago.

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Dogecoin Skyrockets While Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Huge Rally

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle above $0.32.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • All Eyes on Apple Stock Ahead of Earnings Today

    Big drum roll please, the world’s biggest company by market cap is about to enter the earnings arena; today after the close, Apple (AAPL) will report the September quarter’s (FQ4) financials. The tech giant is now only fractionally ahead of Microsoft as both compete for the title of the world’s most valuable company, after MSFT closed the gap following its recent Q3 results. Can Apple match its rival’s exceptional print? That remains to be seen, but while Microsoft’s cloud business has seen stro

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 28th, 2021

    After Wednesday’s sell-off, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure in the day ahead.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • Dogecoin Hits Two-Month High as Shiba Inu Lags in Crypto Rankings

    Diverging price trends help DGOE consolidate its position as the ninth largest coin. But SHIB isn’t far away

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?T

  • Shiba Inu Whale Purchase Sends Crypto to New Highs, But Should You Buy?

    Shiba Inu, which is the latest altcoin to go on a roller coaster ride, is now up again, following one single enormous transaction that sent the crypto up 20% yesterday. See: Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency...

  • Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

    Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million last year, said in a letter https://bit.ly/3EoQqhF sent to employees on Thursday that he has sought a cut in his compensation until the company's transformational gender-related goals are met. The video game publisher has also introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy company-wide along with other changes like increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the company by 50% and waiving arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. "Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick said.