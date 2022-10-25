U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.20
    +52.86 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,787.77
    +288.15 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,167.96
    +215.35 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.26
    +43.86 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.27
    +0.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.80
    +6.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    +0.0097 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    -0.1380 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    +0.0201 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8610
    -1.1590 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,171.46
    +844.13 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.10
    +24.70 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

AACE and Partner Organizations to hold an 'Equal Education Rights for All' Rally on October 30, 2022, to support Students for Fair Admissions' lawsuits against Harvard and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

·3 min read

RALLY DATE: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
TIME: 1:30 PM4:00 PM Eastern Time
VENUE: Sidewalk in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, 1 1st St NE, Washington, DC 20543.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday October 30, 2022, parents, students and community members from Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) and its partner organizations will hold an "Equal Education Rights for All" Rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to support landmark lawsuits by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) against their anti-Asian discriminatory admission practices.

Asian American Coalition for Education (PRNewsfoto/AACE)
Asian American Coalition for Education (PRNewsfoto/AACE)

"Equal Education Rights for All" Rally to support Students for Fair Admissions' lawsuits against Harvard and UNC

"We are standing up for equal rights and opportunity and against racism and discrimination. Echoing what Dr. Martin Luther King famously said, we do not want our children to be judged by their skin color, but by the content of their character and merit." said Yukong Mike Zhao, president of AACE. "We are confident Supreme Court justices will agree with us that America will not accept racism in the 21st century, against Asians – or anyone."

Ever since the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, various race-based policies have discriminated against Asian Americans. In the 21st century, higher education institutions including Harvard, UNC and other colleges nationwide discriminate against Asian American students. This systemic discrimination has represented a blow to the values of the American Dream for so many Asian American students and their families.

After fighting tirelessly for decades for equal rights in education, Asian American communities are relieved to finally see their day in court, with the U.S. Supreme Court scheduled to hear these two anti-Asian discrimination cases on Monday, Oct. 31.

At this historical juncture, parents and students of Asian American communities with roots in China, India, Korea, Vietnam and other countries, along with other concerned citizens will gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to speak out for equal protection under the law.

We will call upon the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment, and Title VI of 1964 Civil Rights Act, end the use of race in college admissions and protect equal education rights for ALL Americans.

Planned speakers include Asian American students, parents and supporters, as well as equal education rights leaders. Notable speakers include: Calvin Yang, a student who was discriminated against and courageously joined SFFA's lawsuit against Harvard; Edward Blum, president of SFFA; Ward Connerly, who successfully led campaigns in nine states to achieve equal education rights; Asian American equal education rights leaders Lee Cheng, Wai Wah Chin and Wenyuan Wu.

We cordially invite the public and the press to this historical rally.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wai Wah Chin, Phone: (917) 686-5186; Email: cacagny.waiwahchin@gmail.com

Asian American Coalition for Education and Partner Organizations

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aace-and-partner-organizations-to-hold-an-equal-education-rights-for-all-rally-on-october-30-2022-to-support-students-for-fair-admissions-lawsuits-against-harvard-and-university-of-north-carolina-at-chapel-hill-301658966.html

SOURCE Asian American Coalition for Education

Recommended Stories

  • Why Petrobras Plummeted 11.6% Today

    A violent incident involving one of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters makes it look less likely the right-wing president will win the runoff election.

  • How Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be proponent for pushing crypto advancement in U.K.

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains how the election of UK's new crypto-friendly prime minister Rishi Sunak could mean the possibility of the UK becoming a crypto hub going forward.

  • Pound hits highest since before mini-budget as Rishi Sunak gives first PM speech

    Rishi Sunak said economic stability and confidence was at the heart of the UK government.

  • Economists: Fed to hike by 75 bps again, should pause when inflation halves

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Still, a strong majority of economists, 86 of 90, predicted policymakers would hike the federal funds rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.75%-4.00% next week as inflation remains high and unemployment is near pre-pandemic lows. Results in the poll are in line with interest rate futures pricing.

  • Yellen Flags Potential for Buybacks of Treasury Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flagged the potential for buybacks of certain US government securities, after her department quizzed market participants on the potential for the maneuver to improve liquidity in the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippi

  • Fed Is Losing Billions, Wiping Out Profits That Funded Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Profits and losses aren’t usually thought of as a consideration for central banks, but rapidly mounting red ink at the Federal Reserve and many peers risks becoming more than just an accounting oddity.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe bond market i

  • China: President Xi may view 'America in strategic contraction,' expert says

    Semafor Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Chinese markets and what Xi Jinping's third term in office means for U.S.-China relations.

  • 2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes

    They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government. For Truss, it was new start, capping weeks of bruising battle for the Conservative party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing her the keys to 10 Downing Street. The queen, using a walking cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling, Truss, too, from the side angle can be seen smiling as they shake hands.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Rishi Sunak keeps Jeremy Hunt as chancellor

    Jeremy Hunt is due to set out his new economic plans on Monday

  • Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating

    U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers planned to buy a home over the next six months, despite soaring borrowing costs. The steady rise in consumers' buying intentions could provide some stability for the economy in the near-term.

  • Top Wall Street Bankers Warn of US, Europe Recession: FII Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Wall Street bankers warned a recession in the US and Europe is increasingly likely.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyGoldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon said economic conditions are going to “tighten meaningfully from here” as the Federal Re

  • 10 Best Education Stocks to Buy In 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best education stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our industry primer and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Education Stocks to Buy In 2022. The outbreak of the coronavirus […]

  • U.S. Claims Chinese Intelligence Seeking Confidential Huawei Information Were Duped by FBI Double Agent

    Top U.S. law enforcement authorities revealed three newly unsealed cases Monday involving Chinese intelligence agents they say engaged in “malign influence efforts” targeting the United States. One allegedly involving a failed attempt to bribe a U.S official to give up confidential information related to Huawei, a global telecommunications company based in China.

  • Student sues over 'we don't negotiate with terrorists' remark at Ridgefield school

    A Ridgefield high school graduate is suing over a teacher's comment, which captured national headlines and ricocheted across social media.

  • Why Democrats are set to lose

    Gas prices have been going the right direction for President Biden and his fellow Democrats. Food and housing prices have not.

  • Yes, you can prepare for a recession — even if you’re struggling to pay for rent, utilities and groceries. Follow these steps now.

    If you're stressed about finances, you're not alone. But there are small ways even low- to moderate-income people can protect themselves.

  • Household incomes vary widely across the U.S., creating a new kind of inequality

    Post-pandemic America has seen inflation grow rapidly, along with household income inequality.

  • Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show

    A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.

  • FTSE steady as Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister

    European stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as Rishi Sunak was officially sworn in as UK prime minister.