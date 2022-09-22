U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    +0.65 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.10
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1255
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3700
    -1.6660 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.78
    +287.93 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.38
    +14.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Aadi Bioscience Announces $72.5 Million Private Placement Equity Financing

0
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a new accredited investor and certain existing investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 3,373,526 shares of its common stock ("Common Stock") at a price of $12.50 per share, reflecting the closing price on September 21, 2022 on NASDAQ, and pre-funded warrants ("Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,426,493 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $12.4999 per pre-funded warrant share, through a private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing. The Pre-Funded Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of Common Stock, to be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full. Aadi Bioscience anticipates the gross proceeds from the PIPE to be approximately $72.5 million, before deducting any offering related expenses. The financing is expected to close on September 26, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The PIPE financing was led by a life sciences-focused investment fund with participation from existing investors including Avoro Capital, Acorn Capital Advisors, Alerce Medical Technology Partners, Acuta Capital Partners, KVP Capital, and members of management.

"We are extremely pleased to have the support of this investor group," said Neil Desai, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aadi Bioscience. "These additional funds allow us to further extend our cash position into 2025. We look forward to sharing preliminary data on the PRECISION 1 trial targeting TSC1 and TSC2 inactivating alterations in the first half of 2023."

In addition to supporting the continued advancement of the PRECISION 1 trial and growing FYARRO commercial efforts, the Company intends to use net proceeds from the financing to fund research and development of additional clinical opportunities with FYARRO and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The proceeds from this PIPE financing, combined with current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is expected to fund operating and capital expenditures into 2025.

The securities to be sold in this PIPE financing, including the shares of Common Stock underlying the Pre-Funded Warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws. Concurrently with the execution of the securities purchase agreement, Aadi Bioscience and the investors entered into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which the company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of Common Stock sold in the PIPE financing and the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022, Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.

Based on exploratory data from AMPECT, a registrational study supporting approval in advanced malignant PEComa, and following a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information is available on the Aadi Bioscience website at www.aadibio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Aadi Bioscience that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the use of proceeds of the offering; the completion of the offering; Aadi Biosciences plans and potential for success relating to commercializing FYARRO; the clinical results and timing of additional clinical trials, including the registration-directed trial in patients harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations; the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of FYARRO; and the sufficiency of Aadi Biosciences existing capital resources and the expected timeframe to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those associated with market conditions; satisfaction of customary closing conditions in the PIPE; the ability to successfully commercialize FYARRO; risks related to reimbursement and pricing of FYARRO; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of FYARRO in additional indications, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for additional indications; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of commercializing, developing and testing FYARRO; risks associated with the failure to realize any value from FYARRO in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; and risks related to Aadi's estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including under the caption "Item 1. Risk Factors" and in Aadi's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on May 12, 2022 and August 10, 2022, and elsewhere in Aadi's reports and other documents that Aadi has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time that are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are current only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Aadi Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Marcy Graham
IR@aadibio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aadi Bioscience)
(PRNewsfoto/Aadi Bioscience)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aadi-bioscience-announces-72-5-million-private-placement-equity-financing-301631591.html

SOURCE Aadi Bioscience

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) tumbled this morning just one day after the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points. Carvana investors are likely worried that the Fed is pushing the economy closer to a recession and worry that an economic slowdown will hurt the company's business. As a result, Carvana's share price plunged 10.1% as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Down Today

    Investors waiting for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to report a quarter with breakout growth are likely in for a longer wait, according to a Wall Street analyst. Given the uncertain economic environment, it appears fewer investors are willing to continue to wait. Shares of Palantir were down more than 5% on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street continues to shy away from more speculative growth stocks.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ares Capital (ARCC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Market Could be “Flat” for 10 Years: Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 10 Defensive Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Druckenmiller’s latest market prediction and his 10 defensive stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 5 Defensive Stock Picks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, having […]

  • Stocks turn lower, chip stocks Nvidia and AMD dip

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are trading following the Fed’s 75-basis-point rate hike.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.