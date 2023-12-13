Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 39% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Aadi Bioscience implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Aadi Bioscience.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aadi Bioscience?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Aadi Bioscience does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aadi Bioscience's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 19% of Aadi Bioscience shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 8.9% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Neil Desai and Acuta Capital Partners, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Neil Desai, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aadi Bioscience

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Aadi Bioscience, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$12m worth of the US$123m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Aadi Bioscience. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 6.6% stake in Aadi Bioscience. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

