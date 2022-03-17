U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

AAG Names Financial Services Industry Veteran Scott Slifer as Chief Administrative Officer

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions for seniors, today announced Scott Slifer as their new Chief Administrative Officer. Part of AAG's 2022 growth and expansion plan, the move is the latest in a series of high-profile leadership acquisitions. As Chief Administrative Officer, Slifer will be leading AAG's National Field Sales, Wholesale and Business Development organizations.

American Advisors Group (AAG) Chief Administrative Officer Scott Slifer

"Scott is a financial services industry veteran, bringing over 30 years of experience and deep domain and business acumen in the strategic industry verticals of banking, lending, insurance and customer experience," said Ed Robinson AAG President and Chief Operating Officer. "We're confident leaders like Scott will help take AAG to the next level."

Slifer was previously at USAA serving its members as General Manager Real Estate Lending and Vice President of Real Estate Production and Distribution. Within two years, he led the organization to achieve a top nationwide ranking for both the Origination and Servicing experiences by delivering omni-channel user technology capabilities and increasing member product deepening.

Prior to joining USAA, Slifer was the CEO at Sutherland's Financial Services Group where he developed a new vision and strategy for global mortgage production, fulfillment, and sub-servicing across three international geographies and in support of more than 1,100 employees. He excelled in leveraging digital/process transformation, analytics and design thinking to improve the client member experience. Prior to joining Sutherland, Slifer was President, PHH Mortgage's Private Label Solutions.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about leading teams who develop new and different ways to satisfy customers," stated Slifer. "I can't think of a more deserving demographic to help than seniors, and I'm looking forward to helping to facilitate a better way to retire."

Slifer earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from Bucknell University and holds the Certified Mortgage Banker designation from the Mortgage Banking Association.

About AAG
AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612.

Contact:
Ryan Whittington
Rwhittington@aag.com
(657) 236-5220

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aag-names-financial-services-industry-veteran-scott-slifer-as-chief-administrative-officer-301504956.html

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)

