AAIS Announces New Leadership Plans

AAIS CEO Ed Kelly to transition to Board Advisory role as the search for a new CEO commences.

Lisle, Illinois, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) has announced plans for a change in leadership with current CEO Ed Kelly assuming a role as Board Advisor through the CEO transition.

The smooth transition acknowledges the foundation AAIS has built under Mr. Kelly’s leadership, and the momentum AAIS seeks to sustain going forward. Commenting on the Leadership Transition Plan, AAIS Chairperson Dave Kaufman acknowledged Ed Kelly’s many contributions to AAIS. “Ed has done a wonderful job in nearly 11 years at the helm of AAIS. He has built a strong operation that is primed to deliver even greater value to AAIS Members going forward.”

As the search for a new CEO commences, the AAIS Board of Directors sees the smooth transition in leadership as an opportunity for AAIS to continue its journey to transform its business model in support of Member carriers facing an ever-changing insurance market.

The AAIS Board seeks to bring on a new CEO in the coming months. Until then, Ed Kelly continues in his role as AAIS President and CEO.

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-in-class forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS’s strategic work and partnerships led to the creation of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology, now a Linux Foundation Project. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.AAISonline.com.

