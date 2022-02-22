U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

The AAKOMA Project Says "You Are Not A Burden" with Inaugural Event for Healing and Support

·3 min read

An Upcoming Virtual Discussion on Mental Illness and Suicide in the Black Community

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, February 28, 2022, The AAKOMA Project will officially launch its virtual flagship event, State of Emergency: You Are Not A Burden! A conversation about suicide in the Black community. In direct response to the 2020 'Ring the Alarm' report, which designated suicide as one of the leading causes of death for Black Youth, AAKOMA Founder Dr. Alfiee has curated a virtual haven for healing, support, and an ultimate call to action. The virtual event will include Douglas Reed (Director of Partnerships, Black Men Heal), Dr. Charmain Jackman (Founder & CEO of InnoPysch), Trent Out Loud (Entrepreneur, Author & Mental Health Advocate), Andrea Brown (Executive Director of Black Mental Health Alliance), Kathy Williams (Survivor of suicide & AAKOMA Project Board of Directors), Paige Gaines (Founder & CEO of 911 Sane Jane & Mental Health Coach) and a special message from Lenard McKelvey aka Charlamagne The God (Founder of the Mental Wealth Alliance). All participants, including advocates, survivors, and experts are encouraged to engage in this dynamic dialogue about mental illness and suicide in the Black community.

The 90-minute event will consist of two panel discussions, but the advocacy will not stop there. In efforts to drive actionable change in the Black community, The AAKOMA Project and partnering entities will offer platforms and services for addressing mental health needs, managing mental health daily, and seeking assistance when needed. Understanding the detrimental impacts that mental illness may have on caretakers and loved ones, The AAKOMA Project will also provide resources for those who want to show support for anyone battling mental illness or suffering from suicidal ideation. This will be an open space for caretakers, families and youth to connect on issues affecting the greater Black community.

"The Black community is experiencing unprecedented challenges to our mental health as evidenced (in part) by the recent suicides in the public eye," says Dr. Alfiee. "I want to be clear that any singular completed suicide is one too many and the AAKOMA Project exists to Raise Consciousness, Empower People, and Change the System of mental health for Black people, People of Color and all those who are marginalized, to eradicate unmet mental health needs. We hope you will join us in this fight."

With Black mental health at the forefront, The AAKOMA Project endeavors to lower the rate of suicide amongst Black youth by creating safe spaces to initiate conversations on mental health. For more information on The AAKOMA Project please visit https://aakomaproject.org/. In addition, to register to attend, please visit http://bit.ly/aakomaprojectevents.

For media inquiries, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com and make sure to stay connected to Dr. Alfiee and AAKOMA on social media via @dralfiee and @aakomaproject.

About The AAKOMA Project: At The AAKOMA Project, our founder's vision is a world where EVERY child, teen, and young adult (inclusive of all points of diversity) feels the freedom to live unapologetically and authentically within an environment that allows them to rise and thrive. Because of this, AAKOMA supports BIPOC and marginalized teens, young adults, and their family's mental health through dialogue, authentic equitable engagement in communities and with the understanding that everyone deserves #optimalmentalhealth. AAKOMA is a multigenerational team of dedicated people who create scientific knowledge leading to positive behavior change and implement this science using community-engaged and culturally fluent practices.

MEDIA CONTACT
Candice Nicole
330431@email4pr.com
301.613.3403

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aakoma-project-says-you-are-not-a-burden-with-inaugural-event-for-healing-and-support-301487853.html

SOURCE The AAKOMA Project

