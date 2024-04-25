Aalberts' (AMS:AALB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Aalberts N.V.'s (AMS:AALB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.13 on 20th of June. This takes the dividend yield to 2.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Aalberts' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Aalberts was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €0.41 total annually to €1.13. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Aalberts has grown earnings per share at 5.8% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Aalberts' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Aalberts that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

