U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,301.00
    -40.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,791.00
    -264.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,991.25
    -167.25 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.40
    -27.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.98
    -0.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -18.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.61 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7630
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,233.09
    -1,129.25 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.27
    -29.54 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts strengthens technology portfolio advanced mechatronics

Aalberts N.V.
·2 min read

Utrecht, 27 January 2022


Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of ISEL Germany AG (ISEL), based in Eichenzell and Eiterfeld (Germany), generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 35 million with 200 employees.

ISEL combines mechanics, electronics and software knowledge to develop, engineer and manufacture wafer handling & robotics and machine systems with digital services. ISEL is active in the semicon efficiency and industrial niches end markets. Moreover, most of the components needed for these systems are manufactured in-house, such as linear motion units, rotary stages and drive elements. Founded in 1972 by Hugo Isert, ISEL is able to offer completely customised advanced mechatronics solutions with digital services.

Through this acquisition Aalberts strengthens its technology portfolio in advanced mechatronics and expands its manufacturing footprint in Germany.

Together with our Aalberts advanced mechatronics organisation in Raunheim (Germany), ISEL will drive multiple business opportunities. Firstly, ISEL’s wafer handling & robotics systems will be offered in combination with our vibration isolation systems, utilising the customer base of both companies. Secondly, the knowledge and capacity of ISEL enable co-development of new mechatronic and software systems. Thirdly, the strong manufacturing footprint can be utilised by Aalberts advanced mechatronics to realise higher operational leverage and efficiency.

Utilising the combined strength and knowledge will result in long-term innovation roadmaps for our customers, driving significant future growth in fast-growing end markets.

The experienced management team of ISEL will continue to manage the company, closely together with the management team of Aalberts advanced mechatronics in Raunheim (Germany).

The results of ISEL will be consolidated as of 1 February 2022. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from existing credit facilities.

Please visit isel.com for additional information.


contact
+31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CET)
investors@aalberts.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Futures, Stocks Tumble on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures slid with Asian stocks Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March interest-rate liftoff and stoked speculation about the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Obje

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Id

  • Intel stock punished again as slimmer profit margins ding earnings forecast, but CEO sticks to his plan

    Intel Corp. executives expect profit margins to remain pressured in the long term as the chip maker builds out manufacturing capacity, leading to a disappointing earnings guidance that dinged the company's stock Wednesday afternoon.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. […]

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.