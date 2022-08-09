U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.75
    -16.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,738.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,085.00
    -98.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.50
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    +1.09 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0236
    +0.0042 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.04
    +0.89 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0470
    +0.0740 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,264.71
    -907.71 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.12
    -2.76 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.17
    +4.80 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Aalto University Foundation selects Innofactor as a partner for data warehousing services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Innofactor Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IFA1V.HE
Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on August 9, 2022, at 14:40 Finnish time

Aalto University Foundation has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as part of a consortium formed with Invenco Ltd to develop and maintain Aalto University’s centralized data warehouse. The tender was submitted as a consortium with Invenco Ltd, after which Innofactor has announced in a stock exchange release on June 20, 2022 about the acquisition of the share capital of Invenco Ltd. The acquisition was completed on June 30, 2022, after which Invenco Ltd is part of the Innofactor Group.

The estimated total value (excluding VAT) stated by The Aalto University Foundation in the public procurement decision for a contract period of four years is approximately EUR 5.0 million.

Aalto University Foundation sr operates as Aalto University, which began operations at the beginning of 2010. Aalto University has six universities and almost 20,000 students.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, August 9, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

 


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's second quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer. Before we begin, I want to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results and published an investor relations presentation and credit FAQ.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares

    Insiders used the rally in the markets in July to take some money off the table it would seem. The ratio of insider selling compared to insider buying moved to its highest level in 2022. A director just picked up nearly $1.5 million of new shares, a purchase that followed a dismal second-quarter earnings report that sent the stock down about 20%.

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • 10 Stocks That Should Shine in a 2023 Recession, Citi Says

    As the risk of a recession draws nearer, Citi group has produced a screen of 30 stocks to help investors find opportunities during the second half of 2022. The S&P 500 has risen about 10% since the end of June, bringing it closer to Citi’s revised year-end target of 4200. The market has been focused on macro risks like inflation but is moving closer to a recession resolution, said Scott Chronert, a Citi analyst, in an Aug. 5 note.

  • Unity Software Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Recent Strength?

    Over the past month, Unity Software shares have soared an impressive 22%.

  • Oil Rallies After Russian Flows Halted Via Key Pipe to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil reversed an earlier decline as Russian shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe were suspended.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsBrent futures rose as much as 1.6% to trade near $98 a barrel, after earlier dropping 1.8%. Russian network operator Transneft said Ukraine halted flows through

  • Micron Stock Slides on Reduced Fourth-Quarter Revenue Forecast

    Micron Technology shares fell in premarket trading Tuesday after the chip company said it was reducing its guidance for fourth-quarter revenue. Micron said in a filing that it expects revenue in the period “may come in at or below the low end of the revenue guidance range” the company provided during its earnings call in late June. At the time, Micron said it expects revenue of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion.

  • Why Rivian Shares Popped 10% Early Monday

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% today to start the trading week. The stock didn't hold those gains, but was still up 6.6% as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday. The company provides its second-quarter financial and operational update this Thursday, Aug.

  • Devon Energy to buy Eagle Ford basin operator Validus for $1.8 billion

    Hedge fund Elliott Management invested in Validus last year to help it buy assets in Eagle Ford, Texas from Ovintiv Inc for $880 million. The deal with Validus would allow Devon to secure 42,000 net acres adjacent to its existing leasehold in the basin. Devon said the deal is expected to close at the end of the third quarter, with an effective date around June 1.

  • VAXART, INC. (VXRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    VAXART, INC. (VXRT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 100%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip after chipmaker Micron's warning

    A high inflation print, following last week's strong jobs numbers, will likely push the Fed to continue with jumbo rate hikes and weigh on a recent recovery in stocks. Traders are expecting a 67.5% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points in September, its third such hefty hike. Bank stocks edged higher in trading before the bell, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on rate hike expectations.

  • Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Beats Second-Quarter Goals, Points Higher

    Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries on Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    CTI BioPharma (CTIC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5% and 20.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast

    Demand for its vaccine is also waning in the United States, where it was authorized for use among adults last month and was expected to be preferred by the skeptics of messenger RNA-based shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. But only 7,381 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, with Chief Executive Stanley Erck saying that its late launch could have hampered demand. The forecast cut also dashes any hope of Novavax being able to garner a share of the market for the two-dose initial vaccination program, said Cowen analyst George Yordanov.

  • Berkshire Now Holds 20% of Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway now owns just over 20% of Occidental Petroleum after about $400 million in fresh purchases of the energy company in recent days, according to a filing late Monday. With a 20.2% stake, Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) should be able to include a proportionate amount of the earnings of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in its financial results, lifting annual earnings by about $2 billion off a current base of more than $30 billion. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett has steadily accumulated Occidental stock this year and Berkshire now holds 188.4 million shares in the domestic-focused oil and gas producer, whose earnings have surged this year with oil and gas prices.

  • Bausch's stock slides 11.8% after announcing Q2 results

    Shares of Bausch Health Cos. Inc. tumbled 11.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company missed revenue expectations for the quarter, reported an unexpected loss, and lowered its revenue guidance for 2022. Bausch had a loss of $45 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a loss of $595 million, or $1.66 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents. The company reported revenue of $1.9 billion for the quarter

  • A surging stock market is on the verge of signaling a ‘huge’ move — but there’s a catch

    The pace of the stock market's rise is nearing a magnitude that's presaged "huge" moves in the past.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will suffer if China invades Taiwan. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan. The United States has said on many occasions that it will retaliate against China if it decides to invade Taiwan, whereas […]