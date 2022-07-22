U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

AAM to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5

·1 min read
DETROIT, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle &amp; Manufacturing)
AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States
(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 0706393.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until August 12. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States
(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 2211523. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:
As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information:






Investor Contact


Media Contact

David H. Lim


Christopher M. Son

Head of Investor Relations


Vice President, Marketing & Communications 

(313) 758-2006


(313) 758-4814

david.lim@aam.com


chris.son@aam.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-announce-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-5-301591354.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

