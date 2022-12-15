U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

AAM Displays Advanced Electrification Solutions at First Ever CES Exhibit

·3 min read

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) is joining top technology leaders at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, the world's most influential global tech event.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle &amp; Manufacturing)
AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

"AAM has a very important story to tell regarding its leadership in advanced mobility," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "There is no better place to tell that story than at CES, where OEMs come to find technology partners and innovative solutions. Our growing portfolio of market ready, electric propulsion systems is empowering the industry's transition to cleaner, more efficient and affordable vehicles."

Bringing the Future Faster is not just a tag line for AAM. For more than a decade, AAM's designers and engineers have been at the forefront of electrification innovation. This includes developing a portfolio of high-speed motors, inverters, gearboxes and axles for use across the widest band of electric vehicle segments – from compact and performance vehicles, to crossovers, trucks and SUVs. Many of these products, including 3-in-1 electric drive units and fully integrated e-Beam axles, will be on display at the AAM exhibit at CES.

AAM's scalable driveline systems are compatible with all electrified architectures and can be configured with multiple motor diameters and flexible stack lengths to provide optimized packaging, power and torque for any application. Our e-Beam axles for light duty trucks use AAM's next-generation e-Drive systems that incorporate high RPM motors, advanced gearboxes and highly integrated inverters. AAM is poised to achieve double-digit improvement in volumetric efficiency, power density, mass efficiency and power loss in our new products. This, in addition to the compact size and power density of our electric drivetrain, is providing platform architecture flexibility that is revolutionizing transportation.

AAM has a long and proven track record in the transition to electric mobility, starting in 2010 with a focus on driveline technology, and highlighted with various OEM product programs including Saab, Jaguar, REE, GMC Hummer and Mercedes AMG. In 2022, Automotive News named AAM the recipient of the PACE Award, the PACE Innovation Partnership Award, and the PACEpilot Innovation to Watch Award.

The AAM booth is located in the West Hall, #6800. This area, located at the northwest corner of Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive, exclusively features vehicle technology and advanced mobility.

CES By The Numbers

  • 2,000,000+ net square feet/186,000m2 of exhibits (50% bigger than CES 2022)

  • Nearly 1000 new exhibitors and more than 2400 in total

  • One of the largest global auto shows

  • 2100 CES 2023 Innovation Award entries – a record

  • 100,000 attendee goal with 1/3 from outside the U.S.

  • Sold out Media Days on Jan. 3-4, 3000+ media registered

About CES

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:  
Christopher M. Son, AAM 
Vice President, Marketing & Communications 
(313) 758-4814 
chris.son@aam.com

Charlotte Fisher, AAM 
Director, Communications & Community Relations 
(313) 758-2411 
charlotte.fisher@aam.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-displays-advanced-electrification-solutions-at-first-ever-ces-exhibit-301704572.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

