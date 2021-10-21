U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,372.00
    -105.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.25
    -34.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.30
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    -0.65 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    +0.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    -0.3290 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,562.87
    +1,681.67 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,556.76
    +75.96 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.56
    -38.54 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

AAON, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call

AAON, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes. The company will issue its third quarter earnings release after market close on November 4, 2021.

The call will cover:

  • Third Quarter Performance for the period ended 9/30/2021

  • Recent Events

  • Future Outlook

Date of Call: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Participant Call in:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-241-0551
Pass Code: 2466188

Rebroadcast (available through November 11, 2021):
U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056
Rebroadcast Pass Code: 2466188

AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 617-877-6346
Email: Investor1@AAON.com


