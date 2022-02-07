U.S. markets closed

AAR announces a 10-year extension of its component MRO agreement with IAMCO for support of the NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control (AWACS) fleet

AAR Corp.
·3 min read
  • AIR

Wood Dale, Illinois, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced a 10-year extension of its component maintenance, repair, and overhaul contract with International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO), which is responsible for depot-level maintenance for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) E-3A AWACS aircraft fleet. The services will be performed at AAR’s Component Repair facility in Amsterdam.

AAR’s Amsterdam facility has served IAMCO for two decades and been ranked an “Outstanding Source of Repair” on numerous occasions.

“AAR is honored to announce the extension of this long-term service contract,” says Eric Bron, AAR General Manager, Component Repair – Amsterdam. “We look forward to continuing a partnership with NATO and providing outstanding service.”

“IAMCO is very pleased to confirm AAR as one of its sources of repair for component MRO in this extension of the E-3A program,” says Bernard Masuy, IAMCO Branch Manager, Components. “AAR’s Amsterdam facility proves to be a reliable partner and a strong pillar of the E3A DLM component maintenance program.”

For more information on AAR’s Component Repair services, visit aarcorp.com/mro/component-repair/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About IAMCO
IAMCO is a multinational joint venture company founded in 1991. As an industrial prime contractor, IAMCO is responsible for management of collaborative efforts in depot-level maintenance of NATO’s E-3A airborne early warning and control (AWACS) fleet, including the maintenance of engines and aircraft components.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including the Company looking forward to continuing a partnership with NATO and providing outstanding service. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Media Team AAR CORP. +1.630.227.5100 editor@aarcorp.com


