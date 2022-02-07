AAR announces a 10-year extension of its component MRO agreement with IAMCO for support of the NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control (AWACS) fleet

Wood Dale, Illinois, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced a 10-year extension of its component maintenance, repair, and overhaul contract with International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO), which is responsible for depot-level maintenance for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) E-3A AWACS aircraft fleet. The services will be performed at AAR’s Component Repair facility in Amsterdam.

AAR’s Amsterdam facility has served IAMCO for two decades and been ranked an “Outstanding Source of Repair” on numerous occasions.

“AAR is honored to announce the extension of this long-term service contract,” says Eric Bron, AAR General Manager, Component Repair – Amsterdam. “We look forward to continuing a partnership with NATO and providing outstanding service.”

“IAMCO is very pleased to confirm AAR as one of its sources of repair for component MRO in this extension of the E-3A program,” says Bernard Masuy, IAMCO Branch Manager, Components. “AAR’s Amsterdam facility proves to be a reliable partner and a strong pillar of the E3A DLM component maintenance program.”



About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About IAMCO

IAMCO is a multinational joint venture company founded in 1991. As an industrial prime contractor, IAMCO is responsible for management of collaborative efforts in depot-level maintenance of NATO’s E-3A airborne early warning and control (AWACS) fleet, including the maintenance of engines and aircraft components.

