AAR’s corporate Safety Management System program recognized by FAA

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, received official recognition from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its corporate Safety Management System (SMS) program, making it the first independent third-party MRO organization to implement this system.

The corporate SMS program provides a platform for all employees to proactively identify and report hazards, perform risk analysis and mitigation, and share best practices. Implementing this system ensures that AAR’s operations maintain their position on the cutting-edge of aviation safety. This advancement is the most recent example of AAR’s well-established commitment to pursuing “Quality First. Safety Always.” and is supported by senior leadership across the organization.

“Moving to a corporate SMS demonstrates the maturity of our program and our proactive approach to safety,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s President and CEO. “I’m proud of the engagement across our entire team—we all have a responsibility to enhance safety.”

“Our corporate SMS thrives on collaboration and problem solving on a network-wide scale,” said Brian Sartain, AAR’s Vice President, Repair and Engineering. “We endeavor to proactively identify risks and partner with customers to find mutually beneficial solutions. The response has been incredibly positive.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including ensuring that AAR’s operations maintain their position on the cutting-edge of aviation safety, maintaining AAR’s well-established commitment to pursuing “Quality First. Safety Always.” and our proactive approach to safety, and our endeavor to proactively identify risks and partner with customers to find mutually beneficial solutions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

