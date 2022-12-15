AAR expands Ontic partnership, signing military customer support distribution contract extension and new long-term global commercial distribution agreement

Wood Dale, Illinois, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has expanded its partnership with Ontic by signing a military customer support distribution contract extension and a new long-term global commercial distribution agreement.

Under the military customer support distribution contract extension, AAR will continue to provide supply chain solutions, including warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management, for Ontic’s Cheltenham MRO. AAR will also continue to deliver global distribution services, including sales and international government customer support of electronic assemblies, flight control units, gyroscopes, and altimeters, for military operators. This comprehensive supply chain agreement primarily focuses on Western and European platforms and serves F-15, F-16, Hawk, and Sea King aircraft, which are experiencing an increased operational tempo.

“Every day, our military customers across the world depend on Ontic parts to execute their missions effectively. By extending our agreement with AAR, we are ensuring that our valued customers continue to have access to the parts they need when they need them,” said Eric Lopes, Ontic’s General Manager. “Ontic continues investing in solving some of the industry’s biggest challenges, and our partnership with AAR serves that priority.”



AAR will also become Ontic’s global exclusive OEM product distributor for the Twin Commander and Metro Merlin airframes. This new agreement increases AAR’s product offerings for commercial customers and provides Ontic’s customer base with lead time compression and elevated service levels.

“At Ontic, we recognize the importance of quality, part availability, and reduced lead times,” said Matthew Pritchard, Ontic’s Director of Customer Engagement. “We are confident that our partnership with AAR will help us improve the customer experience, while we continue to focus on investing in ongoing sustainment.”

“AAR is looking forward to working with Ontic’s commercial customers to provide excellent service, and we will uphold that commitment through the life of the Twin Commander and Metro Merlin airframes,” said Eric Young, AAR’s Vice President of OEM Solutions. “We are also honored to be selected to continue providing long-term operational and cost-effective solutions to Ontic’s global MRO and aftermarket customers. We remain committed to helping Ontic execute its mission for years to come.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Ontic

Ontic is a leading global aerospace OEM, providing complex engineered parts and repair services for established aircraft in the defense and commercial market. ​



Boasting a portfolio of 7,500+ top-level assemblies, Ontic is proud to work with our customers around the globe, with our team of experts delivering a wide variety of critical technologies, including fuel measurement systems, as well as a range of avionics, cockpit instruments and controls.​



With over 45 years of product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic has operations across North America, UK & Europe, and Asia providing strategic worldwide support to civil and defense customers when and where it is needed.​

