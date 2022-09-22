AAR reports first quarter fiscal year 2023 results
First quarter sales of $446 million, compared to $455 million in Q1 FY2022
First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.62, compared to $0.31 in Q1 FY2022
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.61, up 17% from $0.52 in Q1 FY2022
First quarter cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations of $7 million
WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, today reported first quarter fiscal year 2023 consolidated sales of $446.3 million and income from continuing operations of $22.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. For the first quarter of the prior year, the Company reported sales of $455.1 million and income from continuing operations of $11.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $0.61, compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of the prior year.
Consolidated first quarter sales decreased 2% from the prior year’s quarter. Our consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 10% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. Our consolidated sales to government customers decreased 19% due to the natural completion of certain government programs, such as our Afghanistan contracts.
Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year’s quarter, primarily reflecting the natural completion of certain government programs as well as the continued recovery in the commercial market.
“During the quarter, we drove strong commercial performance as recent new parts distribution contracts started to mature and our hangars remained largely full throughout the summer. Also in the quarter, our government business saw the full impact of the wind down in Afghanistan as well as the completion of certain other programs. As recent awards, such as our USAFE contract, ramp up over time and we win new contracts, we expect growth to return in our government business,” said John M. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAR CORP.
Gross profit margins were 18.4% in the current quarter, compared to 14.2% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve our operating efficiency.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased from $49.3 million in the prior year quarter to $50.1 million. As a percentage of sales, selling, general, and administrative expenses were 11.2% for the quarter, compared to 10.8% last year.
Operating margins were 7.0% in the current quarter, compared to 3.3% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions we took to improve our operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales. Sequentially, our adjusted operating margin remained relatively consistent at 6.9% in the current quarter and 7.0% in the prior year quarter.
During the quarter, we announced several new contract awards, including:
Firm-fixed price contract from the U.S. Air Force to produce Next Generation All Aluminum Cargo Pallets with a total contract value, including option periods, of $173.5 million
Contract from the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation to provide commercial common parts for the Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A fleet
Product launch with Textron Aviation Defense of Airvolution®, AAR’s customizable, cloud-based, end-to-end repair cycle management tool
Net interest expense for the quarter was $1.0 million, compared to $0.7 million last year. Average diluted share count decreased from 35.7 million in the prior year quarter to 35.4 million in the current year quarter. We repurchased 0.5 million shares for $21.9 million in conjunction with the $150 million share repurchase program we announced last year.
Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $7.0 million during the current quarter. Excluding our accounts receivable financing program, our cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $7.1 million in the current quarter. As of August 31, 2022, our net debt was $70.7 million and our net leverage was 0.44x.
Holmes concluded, “We are very proud to have delivered another quarter of year over year margin improvement. We also continued to generate cash even while making increased inventory investments in our parts activities to support future growth. Our pipeline of both commercial and government opportunities remains full and we will utilize the strength of our balance sheet to secure new business and continue to generate shareholder value through organic and inorganic investments.”
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.
AAR CORP. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of income
Three months ended
2022
2021
Sales
$
446.3
$
455.1
Cost and expenses:
Cost of sales
364.4
390.5
Selling, general, and administrative
50.1
49.3
Loss from joint ventures
(0.6
)
(0.2
)
Operating income
31.2
15.1
Interest expense, net
(1.0
)
(0.7
)
Other income, net
0.2
0.7
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
30.4
15.1
Income tax expense
8.1
3.9
Income from continuing operations
22.3
11.2
Income from discontinued operations
0.4
0.3
Net income
$
22.7
$
11.5
Earnings per share – Basic
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.63
$
0.32
Earningsfrom discontinued operations
0.01
0.01
Earnings per share – Basic
$
0.64
$
0.33
Earnings per share – Diluted
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.62
$
0.31
Earnings from discontinued operations
0.01
0.01
Earnings per share – Diluted
$
0.63
$
0.32
Share Data:
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
34.9
35.1
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
35.4
35.7
AAR CORP. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
August 31,
May 31,
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
44.3
$
53.5
Restricted cash
4.1
5.4
Accounts receivable, net
220.8
214.0
Contract assets
87.5
73.6
Inventories, net
575.8
550.5
Rotable assets and equipment on or available for lease
52.8
53.6
Assets of discontinued operations
16.1
16.2
Other current assets
33.8
40.4
Total current assets
1,035.2
1,007.2
Property, plant, and equipment, net
111.4
109.6
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
69.9
73.0
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
117.6
119.7
Rotable assets supporting long-term programs
167.7
166.6
Other non-current assets
97.1
97.8
Total assets
$
1,598.9
$
1,573.9
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
341.7
$
331.0
Liabilities of discontinued operations
16.2
17.2
Total current liabilities
357.9
348.2
Long-term debt
114.1
98.9
Operating lease liabilities
54.3
57.4
Other liabilities and deferred revenue
36.1
34.9
Total liabilities
562.4
539.4
Equity
1,036.5
1,034.5
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,598.9
$
1,573.9
AAR CORP. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
Three months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
Net income
$
22.7
$
11.5
Less: Income from discontinued operations
(0.4
)
(0.3
)
Income from continuing operations
22.3
11.2
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and intangible amortization
6.8
8.9
Stock-based compensation
4.1
3.1
Impairment charges
—
2.3
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(7.7
)
(14.5
)
Contract assets
(14.2
)
(2.8
)
Inventories
(26.0
)
14.4
Rotable assets supporting long-term programs
(3.1
)
0.9
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11.2
2.9
Deferred revenue on long-term programs
6.5
(2.0
)
Other
7.1
(6.9
)
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations
7.0
17.5
Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations
(0.2
)
(14.6
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
6.8
2.9
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Property, plant, and equipment expenditures
(6.7
)
(2.2
)
Other
(4.0
)
(2.7
)
Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations
(10.7
)
(4.9
)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Short-term borrowings (repayments), net
15.0
(5.0
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(21.9
)
—
Other
0.4
(0.5
)
Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations
(6.5
)
(5.5
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(10.5
)
(7.6
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
58.9
60.2
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
48.4
$
52.6
AAR CORP. and subsidiaries
Sales by business segment
Three months ended
2022
2021
Aviation Services
$
424.0
$
435.6
Expeditionary Services
22.3
19.5
$
446.3
$
455.1
Gross profit by business segment
Three months ended
2022
2021
Aviation Services
$
78.0
$
60.9
Expeditionary Services
3.9
3.7
$
81.9
$
64.6
Adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted sales, adjusted cost of sales, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful for investors as they illustrate our actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of certain items. When reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and provide a means by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in the industries we compete. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is income from continuing operations before interest income (expense), other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and items of an unusual nature including but not limited to business divestitures, workforce actions, subsidies and costs, impairment and exit charges, facility consolidation and repositioning costs, investigation and remediation compliance costs, purchase accounting and legal settlements, strategic project costs and significant customer events such as early terminations, contract restructurings, forward loss provisions and bankruptcies.
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Exchange Act, we are providing the following tables that reconcile the above mentioned non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:
Adjusted income from continuing operations(a)
Three months ended
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations
$
22.3
$
11.2
Investigation and remediation compliance costs
0.6
0.1
Asset impairment and exit charges
—
1.7
Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net
(0.2
)
5.0
Government COVID-related subsidies, net
(0.5
)
(0.2
)
Facility consolidation and repositioning costs
—
0.1
Costs related to strategic projects
(0.2
)
—
Severance charges
0.1
0.7
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$
22.1
$
18.6
(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations(a)
Three months ended
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.62
$
0.31
Investigation and remediation compliance costs
0.02
0.01
Asset impairment and exit charges
—
0.05
Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net
(0.01
)
0.14
Government workforce subsidies, net
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
Severance and furlough costs
—
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.61
$
0.52
(a) All adjustments are presented net of applicable income taxes.
Adjusted gross profit margin
Three months ended
August
May
August
Sales
$
446.3
$
476.1
$
455.1
Contract termination/restructuring costs, net
0.1
(1.2
)
1.0
Adjusted sales
$
446.4
$
474.9
$
456.1
Cost of sales
$
364.4
$
386.3
$
390.5
Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net
0.4
(0.9
)
(5.7
)
Government COVID-related subsidies, net
0.7
1.1
0.3
Facility consolidation and repositioning costs
—
—
(0.1
)
Asset impairment and exit charges
—
—
(2.3
)
Severance charges
—
—
(0.1
)
Adjusted cost of sales
$
365.5
$
386.5
$
382.6
Adjusted gross profit margin
18.1
%
18.6
%
16.1
%
Adjusted operating margin
Three months ended
August
May
August
Adjusted sales
$
446.4
$
474.9
$
456.1
Operating income
$
31.2
$
31.4
$
15.1
Investigation and remediation costs
0.8
1.1
0.2
Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
6.7
Government COVID-related subsidies, net
(0.7
)
(1.1
)
(0.3
)
Facility consolidation and repositioning costs
—
—
0.1
Asset impairment and exit charges
—
0.1
2.3
Severance charges
0.1
0.1
0.9
Costs related to strategic projects
(0.2
)
1.8
—
Adjusted operating income
$
30.9
$
33.1
$
25.0
Adjusted operating margin
6.9
%
7.0
%
5.5
%
Adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
Three months ended
(In millions - unaudited)
August 31,
2022
2021
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$
7.0
$
17.5
Amounts outstanding on accounts receivable financing program:
Beginning of period
15.0
38.6
End of period
(14.9
)
(30.2
)
Adjusted cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$
7.1
$
25.9
Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
Net income
$
22.7
$
11.5
$
78.7
Income from discontinued operations
(0.4
)
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
Income tax expense
8.1
3.9
26.6
Other income, net
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
(2.2
)
Interest expense, net
1.0
0.7
2.3
Depreciation and intangible amortization
6.8
8.9
33.1
Investigation and remediation compliance costs
0.8
0.2
3.7
Losses related to sale and exit of business
—
—
1.7
Asset impairment and exit charges
—
2.3
3.5
Contract termination/restructuring costs and loss provisions, net
(0.3
)
6.7
0.9
Customer bankruptcy and credit charges
—
—
1.0
Government COVID-related subsidies, net
(0.7
)
(0.3
)
(4.9
)
Facility consolidation and repositioning costs
—
0.1
0.2
Severance charges
0.1
0.9
2.0
Costs related to strategic projects
(0.2
)
—
1.8
Stock-based compensation
4.1
3.1
8.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
41.8
$
37.0
$
156.4
Net debt
August 31,
August 31,
Total debt
$
115.0
$
129.0
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(44.3
)
(48.8
)
Net debt
$
70.7
$
80.2
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended May 31, 2022
$
156.4
Less: Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended August 31, 2021
(37.0
)
Plus: Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended August 31, 2022
41.8
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended August 31, 2022
$
161.2
Net debt at August 31, 2022
$
70.7
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
0.44