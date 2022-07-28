U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.00
    -11.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,105.00
    -67.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.25
    -85.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.63
    +2.37 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.50
    +18.40 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    +0.73 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.15
    -1.54 (-6.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5900
    -0.9720 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,093.15
    +1,821.76 (+8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.61
    +52.94 (+11.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,343.02
    -5.21 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Aaron Dahlke To Resign as Aircastle Chief Financial Officer

·1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle" or "the Company") announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Dahlke, will resign from the Company to pursue another opportunity outside of the industry. Mr. Dahlke has accepted the role of Vice President for Finance & Administration / Chief Financial Officer for Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. Roy Chandran will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2022.

Aaron Dahlke joined Aircastle in 2005 as Chief Accounting Officer and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2017. Roy Chandran was appointed Aircastle's Chief Strategy Officer in March 2020. Prior to being appointed Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Chandran served in various strategy and capital markets roles for Aircastle since May 2008.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, commented, "In his seventeen years of service, Aaron provided the discipline, versatility, and team-building leadership that enabled Aircastle to grow from a start-up to the global player we are in aircraft leasing today. Although we will greatly miss his contributions, we wish him all the best in his new role. We are also pleased to have Roy serve as interim CFO, which underscores our deep bench and provides continuity for our investors."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 44 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
jconnelly@aircastle.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaron-dahlke-to-resign-as-aircastle-chief-financial-officer-301595269.html

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock tops earnings expectations, revenue exceeds $40 billion

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's earnings beat with the stock rising in after-hours trading.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Pfizer Stock Higher As Covid Sales Power Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Boost

    Pfizer held to its forecast of $54 billion in Covid related sales this year following stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and record overall revenues.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Teladoc Stock Sinks on Wider Loss and Weak Guidance

    The remote healthcare provider posts a wider-than-expected quarterly loss after recording a $3 billion impairment charge.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Amazon Is Expected to Post Slim Profit as It Manages Slower Demand

    The company’s core e-commerce business has struggled as consumers return to in-store shopping after the height of the pandemic.

  • Ford Stock Jumps As Auto Giant Affirms Outlook, Hikes Dividend After Q2 Earnings Crush

    Ford earnings skyrocketed, defying headwinds. And the auto giant hiked the Ford stock dividend while reaffirming 2022 outlook.

  • Stanley Black & Decker shares slide 15% premarket as earnings miss, company slashes guidance

    Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. slid 15% premarket Thursday, after the tool maker's second-quarter earnings fell far short of estimates, it slashed its guidance and announced cost cuts and an overhaul of its supply chain. New Britain, Conn.-based Stanley Black & Decker post net income of $87.6 million, or 57 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $459.5 million, or $2.75 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding one-time charges, EPS came to $1.77, below the $2.13 FactSet consensu

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip ahead of GDP data

    Stock futures pointed to losses at Thursday’s open as Wall Street awaited fresh data on U.S. economic activity and another round of earnings from tech giants.

  • Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Agnico (AEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 31.58% and 0.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Merck quarterly profit tops Wall Street view on strong Keytruda sales

    Merck & Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue on strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Revenue in the quarter rose 28% from a year ago to $14.6 billion, topping the average Wall Street forecast of $13.9 billion. Much of that beat came from sales of Merck's top-selling drug, the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, which came in at $5.3 billion for the quarter, compared with analyst estimates of $4.9 billion.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Southwest Posts Record Revenue. The Stock Falls on Rising Costs and Guidance.

    Southwest Airlines handily beat earnings expectations and posted record quarterly revenue, but the stock lost ground Thursday after the air carrier’s mixed guidance. For the second quarter, Southwest (ticker: LUV) reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share on a record $6.7 billion in sales. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $1.17 and $6.69 billion in revenue.

  • Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker's results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors Co, which reported earnings on Tuesday. Like Ford, GM reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring.

  • Honeywell profit falls but it beats analyst estimate

    Honeywell International Inc. said Thursday its second-quarter net income fell to $1.26 billion, or $1.84 a share, from $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings in the three months ended June 30 totaled $2.10 a share. Revenue rose to $8.95 billion from $8.81 billion. Honeywell beat the analyst earnings estimate of $2.03 a share and the revenue target of $8.67 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead, Honeywell expects adjusted 2022 earnings of $8.55 a s

  • GE Stock Can Keep Rising After Earnings Beat

    The industrial giant's upcoming split into three public companies could unlock lots of value for shareholders.

  • Amazon’s June Quarter Will Be Bad. The Question Is What Happens Next.

    With a soft near-term outlook for the e-commerce sector, Amazon's quarter will show historically slow growth. The Street will be looking for signs that things get better from here.