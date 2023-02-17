U.S. markets closed

AARON WOLFE, File No. 2023-5

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Aaron Wolfe in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on February 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 17, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated February 17, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/17/c4324.html

