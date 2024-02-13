Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Aaron's Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$122m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$275m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Aaron's Company has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Check out our latest analysis for Aaron's Company

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aaron's Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Aaron's Company. About four years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Aaron's Company to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Aaron's Company's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Aaron's Company is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 42% from where it was three years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Aaron's Company does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Aaron's Company isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.