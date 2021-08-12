U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4130
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,443.67
    -1,251.75 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

New AARP Analysis Shows Nursing Home Vaccination Rates in Ohio Still Fall Short of Benchmark

·3 min read

AARP Calls on Nursing Homes to Require Vaccination

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cases of COVID decreased only slightly among Ohio nursing home residents and staff over the four weeks ending July 18, according to the latest release of AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard.

Only 7.9% of Ohio nursing homes had at least 75% of staff vaccinated, the benchmark goal the industry has set for vaccinations in facilities. AARP is calling on nursing homes to require vaccinations for staff &amp; residents. Low levels of staff vaccinations create an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments. #DemandAction
Only 7.9% of Ohio nursing homes had at least 75% of staff vaccinated, the benchmark goal the industry has set for vaccinations in facilities. AARP is calling on nursing homes to require vaccinations for staff & residents. Low levels of staff vaccinations create an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments. #DemandAction

Any number of cases is concerning given the rise of new variants, the gaps in vaccinations among those in nursing homes, and the disproportionate numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 and high risk in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. More than 7,593 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Ohio have died from COVID-19 – representing around 37% of deaths, even though less than 1% of the population lives in these facilities nationally.

Vaccination rates remained about the same and remain low compared to goals at around 79% among residents and 52% among staff. Only 7.9% of nursing homes had at least 75% of staff vaccinated, which is the benchmark goal the industry has set for vaccinations in facilities.

"The high COVID death rates of residents and staff in nursing homes has been a national disgrace. As the new variants are emerging, Ohio facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated. The key is to increase vaccinations, and do it now," said Holly Holtzen, AARP State Director. "AARP is calling on nursing homes to require vaccinations for both staff and residents. The low levels of staff vaccinations in particular creates an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments. And facilities must ensure all residents are vaccinated, including providing vaccines to newly admitted residents."

"We are encouraged by the dozens of other healthcare professional groups, including the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Nursing Association (ANA), calling for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated to protect the health and well-being of patients," said Holtzen. "Nursing homes should require their staffs get vaccinated."

While the new analysis shows rates of cases and deaths have improved from the height of the pandemic, chronic problems revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic continue. The most recent data shows that nearly 33% of nursing homes in Ohio still reported a shortage of nurses or aides.

"Nursing homes are paid to provide a service to the residents, which includes making sure staffing is sufficient to provide that care. These facilities can determine how best to meet their obligations to provide sufficient staffing while also ensuring that staff and residents are protected from this virus through vaccination. Whether they use incentives or consequences to increase vaccination is a decision best made by the facility."

"If Ohio emerges from this pandemic without meaningful changes in our nursing homes and fragmented long-term care system, we have missed an opportunity."

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard analyzes federally reported data in four-week periods going back to June 1, 2020. Using this data, the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the dashboard to provide snapshots of the virus' infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff, with the goal of identifying specific areas of concern at the national and state levels in a timely manner.

The full Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard is available at http://http://www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.

AARP is providing information and resources about COVID-19 to help older Ohioans and has developed key questions for families to ask if a loved one is in a nursing home. For more information on how COVID is impacting nursing homes and AARP's advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aarp-analysis-shows-nursing-home-vaccination-rates-in-ohio-still-fall-short-of-benchmark-301354808.html

SOURCE AARP Ohio

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna study shows its COVID-19 vaccine holds up against several variants after six months

    Moderna Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday afetr the biotech drug company said a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine held up against several variants of the virus that causes the disease. The study was tested against SARS-CoV-2 variants that included alpha, beta, gamma, delta epsilon, and iota, Moderna (MRNA) said. “These data support the durable efficacy of 93% seen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through six months,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, in a statement.

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.

  • Peter Thiel Backed Atai Life Launches New Mental Health Disorders-Focused Company

    Peter Thiel-backed Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) has launched a new portfolio company, Revixia Life Sciences. Revixia Life's primary mission is to develop Salvinorin A (SalA) to treat various mental health disorders. Derived from Salvia divinorum, SalA is a non-nitrogenous agonist of the kappa-opioid receptor with potential use in treatment-resistant depression, substance use disorder, and pain. "Due to SalA's short psychedelic effect, it will be an attractive option for those who would like

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • FDA Could Authorize Covid Booster Shots for Immunocompromised. What to Know.

    The agency could expand the emergency use authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines as early as Thursday, according to multiple reports.

  • Won't get a COVID-19 vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

    Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN and the military are requiring COVID-19 shots. Will your boss join the list? Could they charge you more for insurance?

  • UnitedHealth settles charges it denied mental health, substance abuse coverage

    UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, has settled federal and New York state charges it illegally denied coverage to thousands of patients suffering from mental health problems and substance abuse. The U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday that UnitedHealth will pay about $15.7 million, including $13.6 million in restitution and a $2.1 million fine, to settle with that agency and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Authorities accused UnitedHealth of violating federal and state laws by imposing more restrictive limits on coverage and treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders than it imposed for physical health conditions.

  • Harris meets with CEOs to drum up support for child care proposals -White House

    Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of affordable childcare for improving U.S. competitiveness during a meeting with top executives of seven companies including Microsoft Corp and Etsy on Thursday. Harris - seeking to build support for a $3.5 trillion measure that tackles childcare, climate, healthcare and other Biden administration priorities - said the business leaders had shown that providing child care and paid leave boosted productivity and aided their recruiting efforts. Affordable child care "when we prioritize it as a nation, contributes to our ability to be competitive globally," Harris said, adding it also had a direct impact on recruitment, retention, worker productivity, and corporate profits.

  • FDA expected to authorize an extra COVID-19 dose for people with weak immune systems in the first regulatory OK for a booster shot in the U.S.

    The U.S. is expected to soon authorize two COVID-19 booster shots for people with compromised immune systems in a move that underscores the risk that the virus still poses to some vaccinated Americans.

  • Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Popped Again on Tuesday

    Compelling clinical-trial data that could validate the company's unique approach to new drug development inspired a slew of analyst upgrades.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • Cuomo exit isn't stopping push for answers on nursing homes

    Sexual harassment allegations cost New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his job

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • Thousands in Germany need new shots after nurse suspected of swapping COVID vaccine with saline solution

    Thousands in Germany are set to be revaccinated after it was discovered that a nurse had injected patients with a saline solution in place of a COVID vaccine, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The nurse, who has not been identified, admitted to injecting a few patients with saline but antibody testing showed a much wider group of people may have been impacted. About 8,600 people may have received the salt solution instead of the genuine vaccine, leaving them at risk.Get market news wo

  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Gamida Cell's request. Now, I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Josh Hamermesh, chief business officer. Welcome to today's call, during which we will provide an update on the company and review our financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Can Pfizer Seize Share in This Multibillion-Dollar Market?

    The answer ultimately depends on whether the uncertainty plaguing JAK inhibitors resolves positively.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

    The long-expected rejection of FibroGen’s application for approval of its drug roxadustat finally arrived early Wednesday morning.

  • A 45-year-old Kansas mayor needs a pacemaker after a long covid fight: 'I thought I was going to beat it'

    Michelle De La Isla describes herself as one of the healthiest people she knows. She is a biker and runner, so when she caught the coronavirus in January, the Topeka, Kan., mayor said she expected a speedy recovery. Eight months and three hospitalizations later, the 45-year-old mom of three - who ran for Congress in 2020 - now says she will have a pacemaker implanted next week to fix heart damage inflicted by the virus. De La Isla is one of millions thought to be suffering from long covid, a lin

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration: What is Dry AMD, and How is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Changing the Game?

    Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a disease originating in the retina, which may worsen over time, according to WebMD. It's said to be the leading cause of severe, permanent vision loss in people older than 60. When the macula — the small central portion of the retina — wears down, the light-sensing nerve tissue at the back of the eye begins to deteriorate. While it doesn't always cause complete blindness, severe vision problems such as lo