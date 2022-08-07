U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.25
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,696.00
    -61.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,191.25
    -37.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.00
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1480
    +0.1780 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,259.48
    +330.52 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.40
    +6.17 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,173.40
    -2.47 (-0.01%)
     

AARP Illinois Thanks Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth For Historic Vote Toward Real Relief on Prescription Drug Pricing

·1 min read

Bill Allows Medicare to Negotiate Lower Drug Prices and Caps Out-of-Pocket Spending on Medications for Seniors In Medicare Plans

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today the Senate voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that includes several key provisions to lower the prices of prescription drugs. AARP Illinois thanks Senators Tammy Duckworth and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin for supporting this critical legislation and moving one step closer to real relief for seniors.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes key AARP priorities that will go a long way to lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs. AARP fought for provisions in the bill that will:

  • Finally allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs

  • Cap annual out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in Medicare Part D at $2,000

  • Hold drug companies accountable when they increase drug prices faster than the rate of inflation, and

  • Cap co-pays for insulin to no more than $35 per month in Part D.

Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP Chief Executive Officer, issued a statement reacting to the Senate vote.

"Since AARP's founding we have fought for older adults to have access to affordable health care – including prescription drugs. And we have been working for nearly two decades to allow Medicare to negotiate the price it pays for medications. Thanks to today's historic vote in the Senate, millions of Americans 50+ are one step closer to real relief from out-of-control prescription drug prices. This bill will save Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars and give seniors peace of mind knowing there is an annual limit on what they must pay out-of-pocket for medications. Lowering prescription drug prices is a top priority for Americans, with more than 80% of people across political parties supporting the measure. We thank all the senators who voted today to lower drug prices.

"We are also pleased that the bill will keep health insurance affordable for millions of Americans who purchase their coverage in the marketplace, especially consumers aged 50-64 – more than one million of whom have gained more affordable options.

"We urge the House to move quickly and enact this momentous reform. AARP fought hard for this victory, and we will keep fighting to get Americans relief from the high price of prescription drugs."

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-illinois-thanks-senate-majority-whip-dick-durbin-and-senator-tammy-duckworth-for-historic-vote-toward-real-relief-on-prescription-drug-pricing-301601229.html

SOURCE AARP Illinois

Recommended Stories

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me W

  • Automakers say U.S. Senate bill will jeopardize 2030 EV targets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation's chief executive, John Bozzella, adding the bill "will also jeopardize our collective target of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030." The group had warned Friday that most EV models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill.

  • Graham warned to follow decorum rule after he attacks Democratic colleague

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) received a warning early Sunday morning to follow the Senate’s decorum rules after he accused Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) of being “deceitful” and “dishonest” and vowed “we’re going to call you out.” “This gives phony and cynical a bad name,” Graham exclaimed when Hassan introduced her amendment. Graham’s outburst at Hassan…

  • Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?

    A rowdy and receptive audience hung on every word as Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke to stockholders for 90 minutes

  • Here’s What’s in the Senate’s Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate passed Democrats’ landmark tax, climate and health-care bill, setting up the legislation for House approval and President Joe Biden’s signature.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tigh

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • The Inflation Reduction Act 'could be the most impactful climate legislation of our lifetimes': SunRun CEO

    The Inflation Reduction Act is moving through the Senate, and the legislation is being hailed as perhaps the most important climate bill in modern times.

  • US Futures Dip, Stocks Mixed as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock gauge slipped along with US equity futures on Monday as Treasury yields climbed amid expectations of further aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tackle elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan S

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief. Vincent Mayor James Latimore on Thursday confirmed that Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss had been dismissed, al.com reported.

  • Trump says White House doctor ‘loved’ looking at his ‘strong’ body

    Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was the chief medical officer to President Trump before he entered politics himself

  • Seven Dems vote for GOP amendment, forcing Democratic scramble

    CORRECTION: Seven Democrats voted for the GOP amendment that would extend a cap on the SALT tax deduction. A previous version of this story included incorrect information. Maverick Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Sunday backed a Republican amendment to shield businesses that rely on capital investment from private equity groups from the 15 percent corporate minimum…

  • NYC Mayor Greets New Bus of Migrants Sent by Texas Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday greeted another bus of migrants who arrived on the East Coast sent by Texas, saying their treatment by the state’s governor has been “horrific.”Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls

  • EV Tax-Credit Limits Cleared to Stay in Democrats’ Package

    (Bloomberg) -- New limits for claiming the electric-vehicle tax credit can remain in Democrats’ tax and spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian determined they comply with the chamber’s budget rules, according to a spokeswoman for the Senate’s tax-writing committee. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTu

  • Senate Democrats pull an all-nighter in push for massive spending bill

    After a long night on the Senate floor, Democrats are close to passing a signature climate, economic and health care package that would mark a major win for President Biden’s political agenda. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Sunday TODAY.

  • Here’s how the Inflation Reduction Act’s rebates and tax credits for heat pumps and solar can lower your energy bill

    Congressional action looks to return more money to the pockets of homeowners who opt for energy-efficient upgrades, such as heat pumps and solar panels.

  • How the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri — and only al-Zawahiri — with a R9X 'flying Ginsu' missile

    Answer: Very carefully

  • Fetterman Tries to ‘Weirdify’ Dr. Oz in Senate Race — and Builds Polling Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman hasn’t been on the campaign trail in his US Senate race since suffering a stroke in May. Yet he’s built an early lead over celebrity physician Mehmet Oz in what’s supposed to be a favorable election year for Republicans with the help of Snooki and “The Sopranos” character Silvio.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bil

  • Adams condemns Texas governor for busing migrants to New York

    Some 4,000 asylum seekers have sought refuge in city shelters since late May — an influx the mayor recently blamed for the city's failure to place newcomers in a timely fashion.

  • U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs in win for Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections. After a marathon, 27-hour weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act by a 51-50 party line vote Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking ballot. The action sends the measure to the House of Representatives for a vote, likely Friday when representatives plan to reconvene briefly during a summer recess.

  • DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"

    Florida specialty license plate that features "Don't Tread on Me" message warning of government tyranny. DeSantis says a message for out-of-state cars