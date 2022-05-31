U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.73
    -15.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    -18.30 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.57 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2601
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6800
    +1.0600 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,655.75
    +1,025.87 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.77
    -7.29 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

AARP Illinois and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin Speak Out About Need for Lower Prescription Drug Prices

·2 min read

Four Million Americans, Including 200K Illinoisans Signed AARP Petition Calling on Congress to Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP Illinois State Director Philippe Largent and Volunteer State President Alan Hollenbeck joined U.S. Senator Dick Durbin in a call to highlight the need for Congress to lower prescription drug prices. AARP delivered a petition signed by more than 200,000 Illinoisans calling for Congress to act now and stop unfair drug prices. AARP has called for fair drug prices for years and supports legislation that passed the House in November, which would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.

"I strongly support giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices for seniors," U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).  "Too many Americans cannot afford their medications because of Big Pharma's greed.  It is unacceptable that seniors are being forced to ration lifesaving drugs like insulin.  It's time to reduce prescription drug prices for families, and I'm ready to partner with AARP to get it done."

"Americans are fed up with paying three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs. More than four million people across the country, including 200,000 here in Illinois, are joining AARP to demand lower prices for prescription drugs," said Largent. "There will never be a better time to lower drug prices than the historic opportunity in front of Congress. Now it's time to get it done!

Lowering prescription drug prices has widespread support among voters, regardless of their party affiliation. An AARP survey of voters found that strong majorities of voters want Congress to act on the issue, with 70% saying it is very important. The survey also found that 87% of voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

More information about AARP's Fair Drug Prices campaign can be found at aarp.org/rx.

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With 38 million members nationwide and 1.7 million in Illinois, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-illinois-and-us-senator-dick-durbin-speak-out-about-need-for-lower-prescription-drug-prices-301558261.html

SOURCE AARP Illinois

Recommended Stories

  • Student loans: Biden asks Congress to forgive $10,000 per borrower

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, whether Congress is likely to cancel $10,000 per borrower, and how it could affect Biden's approval rating.

  • Biden, in Rare Powell Meeting, Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to declare that he’s respecting the central bank’s independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers H

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGazprom PJSC halted pipeline

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Biden pledges adherence to central-bank independence as he meets with Fed chief Powell

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged he will refrain from meddling on interest-rate policy as he and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met at the White House with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

    U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. "We can never underestimate the U.S. consumer," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "But plans to pull back on purchases, and become a little more cautious, is something that the Federal Reserve would welcome as it aims to cool demand."

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany and Greece Pledge More Weaponry for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders wrapped up a two-day summit after agreeing to pursue a ban on Russian oil imports in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin, as Kremlin-led forces on the ground closed in on the eastern region of Luhansk. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accep

  • Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

    President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation on Tuesday was the first event in a multi-week agenda, a White House official said. Through June, the official said, the White House plans to emphasize the historic levels of job creation and low unemployment rate seen through Biden’s first 17 months in office, his pledge to respect the Fed’s independence and coming efforts to “put more money in the pockets of working families."

  • Biden meets with Fed Chair Powell as inflation hits households

    Senior political columnist Rick Newman reacts to President Biden's remarks on his inflation-fighting strategy, in addition to rising gas and energy prices, supply chain issues, the White House's economic messaging, and his meeting today with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

  • French Inflation Hits Another Record, Feeding Rate Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowFrench inflation accelerated to another all-time high, heap

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • Colombian Assets Rally on ‘Anyone But Petro’ Election Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian assets jumped Tuesday after construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez defied polls to secure a place in the election runoff, reducing the chances that leftist senator Gustavo Petro will be the next president. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenSto

  • John Kerry details 'Europe's big lesson' from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Climate czar John Kerry details Europe's lesson from the Russia-Ukraine war regarding energy.

  • Inflation ‘the biggest political challenge’ for Biden: Market strategist

    Matthew Miskin, John Hancock Investment Management's Co-Chief Investment Strategist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down inflation forecasts while dealing with volatile markets this summer, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and managing gas and oil prices.

  • Putin health mystery leads to rare Kremlin denial

    The shows of machismo once associated with Vladimir Putin disappeared long ago from the Kremlin’s propaganda repertoire, replaced by carefully managed images that have only stoked questions about his health. The speculation led to a remarkable response from the Kremlin over the weekend.

  • Higher Oil Prices, Inflation, and More to Know About the EU’s Ban on Russian Crude

    The bloc has pledged to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to its 27 member countries, with the goal of phasing out 90% by the end of the year.

  • National Guard of Russia soldiers Krasnodar refused to return to the war in Ukraine mass media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022, 16: 03 Russian National Guard soldiers from Krasnodar, who took part in the war against Ukraine in February-April and whom the National Guard tried to send there again, submitted reports with a refusal to go to fight, mass media reports say.

  • Oil ends mixed as OPEC+ weighs Russia exemption from production limits

    Oil futures end mixed Tuesday, erasing or paring early losses after The Wall Street Journal reported some OPEC members were weighing exempting Russia from oil-production targets.