U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.22
    +21.01 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,301.30
    +390.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,554.44
    -65.22 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.77
    +18.01 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.40
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    +0.0061 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7300
    -1.1840 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,363.65
    +70.61 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.10
    -1.87 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

AARP Launches Online Resource Center to Help Protect Veterans Against Rising Fraud

·2 min read

Free Resources Identify Top Scams Facing Military Community and Ways to Fight Back

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP launched the AARP Veterans Fraud Center, a new online education and resource center to help protect veterans, service members and their families against fraud.

AARP national logo. (PRNewsfoto/AARP)
AARP national logo. (PRNewsfoto/AARP)

According to an AARP survey, one in three military/veteran adults reported losing money to scams that are specifically trying to take advantage of the trust they have in the military community. Veterans, active-duty service members and their families are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population. These individuals lost more than $267 million in 2021, up from $102 million in 2020 (a 162% increase), according to the Federal Trade Commission.

"Targeting scams at members of the military community is unconscionable," said Troy Broussard, Senior Advisor, AARP Veterans and Military Families Initiative and U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran. "The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is designed to alert veterans and their families about the latest scams and how to avoid them."

Top scams aimed at veterans include:

  • Benefit Buyouts: Turning over U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) pension and/or disability benefits for a supposed lump-sum payment that never materializes (47%).

  • Fraudulent records scam: Paying for updated personal military records (32%).

  • The fake charitable giving request: Donating to fake veteran charities (32%).

Free resources in the AARP Veterans Fraud Center include:

Some top tips AARP's Fraud Watch Network recommends include: signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service; using strong and unique passwords for each online account; using two-factor authentication when available; and placing a free security freeze on credit reports at each of the three major credit bureaus. Also, veterans never have to pay for their service records or earned benefits—if told otherwise, it's a scam.

AARP will host a webinar on Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET with the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Postal Inspection Service about top scams targeting veterans.

To learn more about the AARP Veterans Fraud Center and to download a free copy of the new Watchdog Alert Handbook: Veterans' Edition, visit www.aarp.org/vetsfraudcenter. For additional resources and information on AARP's support for veterans and military families, including caregiving, competing in today's job market, and connecting with earned service benefits, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-launches-online-resource-center-to-help-protect-veterans-against-rising-fraud-301529387.html

SOURCE AARP

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • Disney May Have a Major Problem on Its Hands

    Media giant Walt Disney turned a corner for its parks business at the beginning of this year, as tourism in the U.S. and other parts surged after pandemic restrictions waned. "Over the last several years, we've transformed the guest experience by investing in new storytelling and groundbreaking technology, and the records at our domestic parks are the direct result of this investment," said Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek during the company's last earnings call. Chapek is referring to the introduction of two new digital assets, Genie+ and Lightning Lane, that cost $20 each.

  • Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's decision to erase student debt for over 40,000 borrowers, environmental group backlash against federal land drilling permits, attempts to alleviate crude oil and gas prices, and voter sentiments on fiscal policy.

  • Treasury’s Yellen Leads G-20 Walkout on Russian Officials: Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned again that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia, even as Moscow’s forces step up their offensive in the east. Ukrainian defenders are still holed up at a sprawling steel plant on the outskirts of the port city of Mariupol, warning they are in the final stages of their defense.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘Abou

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov Predicts 'Palace Coup' May Oust Putin Over Ukraine

    The Russian chess legend, a fierce Putin critic, laid out “the order of moves that cannot be reversed."

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellencePutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowInvestor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the worl

  • Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

    Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts. Moscow, which dismissed the accusations as baseless, retaliated in kind.

  • Putin says ‘tragedy’ in Donbas spurred Ukraine invasion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told a 12-year-old girl that Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine was sparked by the “tragedy” in the Donbas, a region in Ukraine’s east. The episode gives a glimpse of how the Russian leader is selling the war to the Russian public amid heavy sanctions on Moscow, widespread criticism that…

  • Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

    The U.S. military will be training Ukrainians outside Ukraine on using U.S.-provided Howitzers in coming days.

  • Russia to update its strategy in World Trade Organization amid sanctions, says Putin

    Speaking at a government meeting on the country's metals industry, Putin said that Western countries had banned Russia from buying components needed to produce rolled metal, steel sheets and other products. "These measures (sanctions) run counter to WTO principles, to which European colleagues have constantly reiterated their adherence", Putin said.

  • Germany Rejects Putin’s Demand for Gas Payments in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies buying Russian natural gas should not have to set up ruble accounts to pay for it, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, pushing back against a demand made last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Sta

  • Lockheed Martin in Talks With Pentagon on Ukraine Weapons

    The defense company, which posted forecast-beating quarterly profits, is in talks with the Pentagon about increasing production of weapons, though it has yet to boost output.

  • U.S. Oil Exports Soar as World Works to Replace Russian Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. exported the most oil and petroleum products in history last week as countries across the world work to replace Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Manageria

  • Even if Russia Uses a Nuke, We Probably Won’t—but Putin Would Still Pay Dearly

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Russia were to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it would, as CIA Director William Burns put it in public remarks last week, “change the world in a flash.” It might not, however, according to several experts, result in the direct military involvement of the west or a broader nuclear war.That is not to say that such an attack would not produce devastating consequences beyond those related to the attack itself. There are a wide ra

  • Russia defence ministry seeks greater secrecy on military deaths in Ukraine

    The Russian defence ministry has proposed that relatives of soldiers killed in Ukraine should have to apply to military rather than civilian authorities for compensation payments, imposing an extra level of secrecy around its war losses. Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine for nearly four weeks. In its proposal, the defence ministry asked that the benefits paid to the families of fallen soldiers no longer be overseen by civilian officials but handled by enlistment offices instead.

  • Finland and Sweden, moving toward possible NATO membership, brace for Russian backlash

    Last week the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland, countries where neutrality and military non-alliance are deeply woven into their cultures, shocked the world by issuing a joint statement that, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they were considering applying for membership in NATO.

  • Sweden sees foreign countries playing role in recent riots

    Sweden’s government suspects that actors from abroad incited violent riots in several Swedish cities last week, according to the country's justice minister. Crowds threw rocks and burned cars and trash cans after a Danish far-right provocateur announced plans to hold meetings in Sweden. Rasmus Paludan has burned copies of the Quran at events in Denmark where he also bashes Islam, and the news he wanted to do the same in Sweden sparked anger.

  • Inflation in Russia hits highest since early 2002

    Prices on nearly everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones have risen sharply in recent weeks after Russia on Feb. 24 began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. But weekly inflation in Russia slowed after a big rise in the past few weeks, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, giving the central bank reason to consider cutting rates at its board meeting on April 29. The central bank has said it may cut its key interest rate from 17% at the upcoming board meetings and will try not to lower inflation, which it targets at 4% in annual terms, by any means.

  • UK Claims Russia Experiencing 'Continued Failure' In Ukraine – But Putin Will Not Give Up

    The British Ministry of Defense update points out that Russia's offensive has definitely not gone as planned, almost eight weeks into the war.