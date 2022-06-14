U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,760.64
    +11.01 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.16
    -0.58 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,922.77
    +113.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.39
    -6.21 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.67
    -0.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.34 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    +0.0800 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0104 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7780
    +0.3720 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,620.03
    -852.91 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.97
    +11.73 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

AARP Poll Shows: Pennsylvania Small Business Owners Support 'Keystone Saves' Retirement Savings Program

·3 min read

79  percent of business owners agree Pennsylvania should create a retirement savings program

HARRISBURG, Pa. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An AARP small business survey, released today, found that nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania small business decision-makers and owners think more should be done to encourage workers to save for retirement, and four in five agree that Pennsylvania lawmakers should support a state-facilitated retirement savings program.

79% of Pennsylvania small business owners support Keystone Saves, according to AARP polling.
79% of Pennsylvania small business owners support Keystone Saves, according to AARP polling.

Introduced on February 3, 2022, Pennsylvania House Bill 2156 would create Keystone Saves, a program that will provide hard-working Pennsylvanians with an easy way to save out of their regular paycheck, helping them grow the savings they need to take control of their future.

Keystone Saves would be a privately managed, easy-to-use retirement savings option that would help small businesses - with 5 – 100 employees – provide a no-cost retirement benefit for their workers while helping to reduce the state's $14.3 billion fiscal burden from low retirement savings.

More than six in ten of these business owners (61%) say current retirement savings plans are too costly, just over a third (35%) say they are concerned about how complicated they are, and, one in four (24%) of these small business owners say retirement savings plans would be too time-consuming to operate.

Most small business owners in Pennsylvania agree:being able to offer access to a voluntary, portable retirement savings program helps local small businesses attract and retain quality employees and stay competitive, according to the survey. Among those small business owners in Pennsylvania who do offer a retirement savings plan to their employees, at least a quarter indicate that the main reason they offer it is because it is the right thing to do (30%) or it helps to attract and/or retain quality employees (26%).

"Small business owners recognize that there is a retirement savings crisis in Pennsylvania, and they want lawmakers to act," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "Keystone Saves is a great opportunity for the General Assembly to empower millions of Pennsylvanians to save for a financially secure and independent retirement – while providing small businesses an effective way to attract and retain employees."

Moreover, half of Pennsylvania business owners and decision-makers (50%) expressed concern about their employees not having enough money to cover healthcare or living expenses when they retire, with one in five (19%) reporting they are very concerned. Nearly three-quarters of small business owners (73%) are also concerned that, as taxpayers, some Pennsylvania residents have not saved enough money for retirement and could end up being reliant on public assistance programs.

The Keystone Saves program proposal before the Legislature is similar to programs already in operation in Oregon, California and Illinois. As of April, the programs have enrolled more than 460,000 workers who have saved nearly $436 million. Many participants are first-time savers and the average income of savers in Oregon, which has had the program since 2017, is $29,000.

***

AARP commissioned AUS/SSRI to field this 2022 Pennsylvania Small Business Owner Survey between April 25May 20, 2022. Interviews were conducted by cell and landline phone among 500 small business owners or decision makers about employee benefits at companies with 5-100 additional employees. The margin of error for this sample is ± 4.4 percent.  Some percentage may not add up to 100 percent due to rounding. For each graph, 'not sure' is absent if it was less than 10 percent.  See annotated survey for this data. The sample came from a Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. (D&B) business list and is weighted back to the current Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. business universe for Pennsylvania. D&B includes over 1.2 million business records for Pennsylvania. Census shows approx. 92,000 small businesses with 5100 employees. 

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/pa or follow @AARPPA on social media. 

CONTACT: TJ Thiessen, Tthiessen@aarp.org, 202-374-8033

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-poll-shows-pennsylvania-small-business-owners-support-keystone-saves-retirement-savings-program-301567839.html

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar Leaves Illinois After Decades to Relocate to Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc., the producer of iconic yellow construction and mining equipment, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, effectively ending its century-long history calling the state of Illinois its home.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma,

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas from Illinois

    The equipment maker is the latest big manufacturer to share plans to leave Illinois in recent weeks, after Boeing said it would shift its global headquarters to Arlington, Va., from Chicago.

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • West Virginia threatens to bar big banks, Blackrock over perceived fossil fuel boycotts

    Six of the nation's largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, and Wells Fargo, may no longer be allowed to do business with the state of West Virginia, after its treasurer warned them they were facing bans over perceived boycotts of the fossil fuel industry. State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters to the firms, dated June 10, informing each of them they are facing a prohibition on state banking business, after his office determined they were "engaged in a boycott of energy companies" based on public information. Letters were also sent to Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Goldman Sachs.

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Busiest US Shale Play Keeps Adding Supply Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drillers across the Permian Basin are boosting oil production even as companies warn soaring inflation across the oil patch could stunt growth. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sen

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize

  • Exclusive-Germany's refinery dilemma tests Russian oil ban resolve

    Germany is struggling to find a way to wrest control of a Russian-owned refinery that supplies most of Berlin's fuel, four people close to the matter said, fearing retaliation by Moscow if the site is nationalised and as Western firms hesitate to step in. The PCK refinery in Schwedt, majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under fresh European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • CVS subsidiary closing plant in Colonie and laying off 70 workers

    The plant is for the company Coram, a CVS Caremark subsidiary that provides home infusion and tube feeding therapy services. CVS Caremark is the prescription benefit management subsidiary of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). The operation, at 12 Jupiter Lane, is closing on September 18 for economic reasons, according to a notice the company filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

  • Here's How to Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk

    A successful retirement means living out your days happily without running out of money. Longevity risk can throw a wrench in your retirement plans with the possibility of outliving your funds. The good news is that you can factor this risk … Continue reading → The post Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Min

  • Howard Schultz wants Starbucks workers back in the office

    The 68-year-old interim CEO said he's "old school" and has tried to set an example by routinely working from the company's Sodo headquarters.

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Oracle stock rockets after earnings, but analysts warn of headwinds and tough competitive landscape

    Oracle Corp.’s strong fourth-quarter results on Monday have sent the company’s shares surging, although many analysts see looming macro headwinds and a tough competitive environment for the tech giant.

  • Better Stock Split: Alphabet vs. Shopify

    Stock splits have been all the rage recently despite having few fundamental benefits. When a company splits its stock, one share breaks into two or three, or, in Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) case, 20 when its 20-for-1 split takes place in mid-July. Although the idea of receiving 20 shares for each share held is compelling, this means nothing if the company's business isn't headed in the right direction.