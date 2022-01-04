U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,793.54
    -3.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,799.65
    +214.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.72
    -210.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.87
    +23.56 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.03
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1370
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,982.02
    -434.23 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.56
    +10.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

NEW AARP RESEARCH SHOWS STRONG SUPPORT FOR EXPANSION OF MEDICAID IN MISSISSIPPI

·2 min read

Voters Surveyed Want Tax Dollars Brought Back to the State to Expand Medicaid Health Care

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expansion of Medicaid in Mississippi to residents earning less than $18,000 a year has the strong support of voters age 50+ in the state, according to new research released today by AARP Mississippi.

The survey found that almost seven in ten older voters (68%) see Medicaid expansion as important. Medicaid is the government program that covers health care and long-term care for Americans with low incomes, including seniors, adults with young children, and persons with disabilities. It is jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

"Expanding Medicaid will help about 44,000 Mississippians aged 50-64 who have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet in jobs without health benefits," said Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq., State Director of AARP Mississippi, which serves more than 260,000 members age 50+ in the state. "These hard-working family, friends and neighbors earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but earn too little to be eligible for other affordable health care coverage."

Expanding Medicaid would not only help these individuals, it would also help the state's economy and budget. Medicaid expansion will create an estimated 21,700 jobs, according to The Commonwealth Fund. It also would help Mississippi's rural hospitals keep their doors open and retain doctors and nurses. Furthermore, due to a recent change in federal law, if Mississippi lawmakers expand Medicaid health care to residents who earn under $18,000 a year, an additional bonus of $400 million in tax dollars will come back to Mississippi from Washington, D.C.

"Mississippi is one of only 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid," Campbell said. "If we don't, those tax dollars will keep being sent to other states like Arkansas, California, Louisiana and New York, instead of coming home to Mississippi. We can't let that keep happening."

AARP's survey shows strong bipartisan support for Mississippi state lawmakers to bring that $400 million dollar bonus back to the state to expand Medicaid, with 99% of Democrats, 82% of Republicans and 81% of Independents saying it is important to do so.

"If the legislature does nothing, tens of thousands of Mississippians will continue to lack the health coverage they need and the state will lose out on a $400 million dollar bonus in tax dollars returned to us from Washington," Campbell said. "The voters of Mississippi want and need Medicaid expansion. The time for action is now."

Learn more about Medicaid expansion in Mississippi at www.aarp.org/ms. To view the Mississippi Voters' Views On Medicaid Expansion survey results, click here.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

CONTACT: Ronda Gooden, 601-209-1812
RGooden@aarp.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aarp-research-shows-strong-support-for-expansion-of-medicaid-in-mississippi-301454079.html

SOURCE AARP Mississippi

Recommended Stories

  • Giant U.S. chipmaker eyes Triangle for $40 billion-plus plant

    As companies race to fill the global shortage of semiconductors, a major manufacturing operation could land in North Carolina and reshape the Triangle region's economic future.

  • Tesla criticized for showroom in China’s Xinjiang region, Walmart clashes with Beijing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita details the backlash Tesla is receiving after the EV developer opened a showroom in China's controversial Xinjiang region, the site of the country's suppression of the Uyghur Muslim population.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • AT&T and Verizon Delay 5G Rollout After Airlines Warn of Disruptions

    AT&T  and  Verizon  agreed to delay by two weeks the rollout of new 5G service after first refusing requests from the U.S. government to delay the Jan. 5 launch. AT&T (ticker: T) said in a statement that it agreed to the delay at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We know aviation safety and 5G can co-exist and we are confident further collaboration and technical assessment will allay any issues,” the telecommunications giant said.

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Democrats’ most alarming problem

    Blue states with high taxes and living costs continue to lose residents to lower-cost red states.

  • What Americans’ state migration patterns mean for Democrats

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses how Americans are now migrating from high-tax to low-tax states and its impact on Democrats.

  • Former CFTC chairman blasts Biden approach to crypto regulation as ‘reactionary’

    Believers in the transformative power of the blockchain have labeled the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies a revolution, implicitly placing financial industry incumbents and federal regulators in the role of anxious reactionaries.

  • California Deputy DA Who Fought Vaccine Mandate Dies Abruptly After Falling Ill With COVID at Age 46

    via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted

  • Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to save electricity

    Kosovo's government on Tuesday introduced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in an attempt to curb electricity consumption as the country faces the worst energy crisis in a decade due to production outages. "All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production," Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement. Due to cheap power prices in Kosovo in recent years, many young people in Kosovo have got involved in crypto mining.

  • Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

    The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail for a while. The 370,000 increase in quits reported in the Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday was led by the accommodation and food services industry. All four U.S. regions reported a rise in the number of people quitting their jobs.

  • California has a new COVID mortgage relief program. Here's how to get help

    The state is launching its long-awaited mortgage relief program to help homeowners facing COVID-related money troubles. Here are the rules.

  • Can Americans Expect Stimulus Checks in 2022? Experts Weigh In

    The year opened with a debate over the American Rescue Plan, which would go on to boost household income by $1,400 -- $5,600 for a family of four -- through a third round of direct Economic Impact...

  • Poland Attacks Inflation With World’s First 2022 Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland staged the world’s first interest-rate hike this year and signaled it’s ready to do more, intensifying the battle against inflation that’s poised to hit its highest point this century.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by Indi

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals The Unseen Jan. 6 Trump Footage He Hopes Comes Out Next

    The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.